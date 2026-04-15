WEBTOON Establishes Chief Business Officer Role in Global Leadership Restructure

Restructuring aims to improve execution speed, coordination across markets

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT

Entertainment announced on Monday a new global leadership structure, including the creation of a Chief Business Officer (CBO) role, as the company moves to integrate its regional operations and accelerate global expansion. The restructuring follows the appointment of President Yongsoo Kim and is aimed at improving execution speed and coordination across markets.

WEBTOON has appointed Leah Goeun Yeon as its first Chief Business Officer. She will oversee the company's webcomic platform business in Korea and other global regions outside Japan, including growth, marketing, content, and creator management. Yeon previously served as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Woowa Brothers and has held roles at McKinsey, Google , and Samsung Electronics.

Yuki Chae has been promoted to Chief Product Officer and will lead the company's global product strategy, while Teo Taeyeong Jang has been named Head of AI, focusing on areas such as content protection, discovery, and translation tools. In addition, Sean Shinhyung Kim has been appointed Head of IP Business, overseeing expansion of WEBTOON 's intellectual property across areas including film, television, and games. David J Lee will take on the additional role of President of Wattpad while continuing as WEBTOON 's global Chief Financial Officer.

All newly appointed leaders will report to President Yongsoo Kim.

Sources: Press release