News
WEBTOON Establishes Chief Business Officer Role in Global Leadership Restructure
posted on by Wonhee Cho
WEBTOON has appointed Leah Goeun Yeon as its first Chief Business Officer. She will oversee the company's webcomic platform business in Korea and other global regions outside Japan, including growth, marketing, content, and creator management. Yeon previously served as Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Woowa Brothers and has held roles at McKinsey, Google, and Samsung Electronics.
Yuki Chae has been promoted to Chief Product Officer and will lead the company's global product strategy, while Teo Taeyeong Jang has been named Head of AI, focusing on areas such as content protection, discovery, and translation tools. In addition, Sean Shinhyung Kim has been appointed Head of IP Business, overseeing expansion of WEBTOON's intellectual property across areas including film, television, and games. David J Lee will take on the additional role of President of Wattpad while continuing as WEBTOON's global Chief Financial Officer.
All newly appointed leaders will report to President Yongsoo Kim.
Sources: Press release