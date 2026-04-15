Dorohedoro Anime Season 2 Unveils English Dub's Cast

Image via Dorohedoro Season 2's website © 2026 林田球・小学館／『ドロヘドロ Season2』製作委員会

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday an English dub for the second anime season based on Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga. The dub launched on the same day.

The English cast includes:

The English dub staff members include:

The new season debuted on April 1 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) on various platforms "almost simultaneously worldwide." Crunchyroll is streaming the second season, and it is now streaming season 1. Season 1 is available with English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Thai dubs worldwide, and with Japanese audio with subtitles in all regions except Japan and China. Netflix is also streaming the anime.

The new season was previously scheduled to debut in 2025.

The first anime season debuted on Netflix in Japan in January 2020 with 12 episodes. Netflix streamed the season outside Japan in May 2020.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)