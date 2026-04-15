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Dorohedoro Anime Season 2 Unveils English Dub's Cast
posted on by Anita Tai
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday an English dub for the second anime season based on Q Hayashida's Dorohedoro manga. The dub launched on the same day.
The English cast includes:
- Aleks Le as Caiman
- Griffin Burns as Shin
- Cherami Leigh as Noi
- Alejandro Saab as Risu
- Bill Butts as Kento
- Christopher Corey Smith as Nishinoya
- Kieran Regan as Dokuga
- Michael Sorich as Vaux
- Johnny Yong Bosch as Thirteen
- Ben Diskin as Tetsujo
- Keith Silverstein as En
- Cristina Vee as Ebisu
- Todd Haberkorn as Kojima
- Joe Ochman as Johnson
- Bryce Papenbrook as Fujita
- Kirk Thornton as Kasukabe Adult
- Reba Buhr as Nikaido
- Christopher Swindle as Ushishimada
- Anairis Quiñones as Haru
- Kaiji Tang as Hiratsuka
- Cassandra Lee Morris as Sade
The English dub staff members include:
- Dubbing Director: Gavin Cooper Harrison
- Dubbing Casting Lead: Gavin Cooper Harrison
- Adapter: Garrett Hanson
- Recordist: Pelin Takis
- Editor: Matan Kaufman
- Mixer: Barry Lawson
- Project Manager: Abigail Salcido
- Production Supervisor: Diego Carvalho Diniz
The new season debuted on April 1 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) on various platforms "almost simultaneously worldwide." Crunchyroll is streaming the second season, and it is now streaming season 1. Season 1 is available with English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Thai dubs worldwide, and with Japanese audio with subtitles in all regions except Japan and China. Netflix is also streaming the anime.
The new season was previously scheduled to debut in 2025.
The first anime season debuted on Netflix in Japan in January 2020 with 12 episodes. Netflix streamed the season outside Japan in May 2020.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)