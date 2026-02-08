Dorohedoro Anime Season 2's Visual Reveals Updated Staff, April 1 Global Debut

The official website for the anime of Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga revealed the second season's key visual by character designer Tomohiro Kishi on Sunday. The visual announces the new season's updated staff, and it also announces that the season will premiere on Wednesday, April 1 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) on various platforms "almost simultaneously worldwide."

Most of the staff is returning from season 1, but Miho Sugiura is the art director for the new season. Itsuku Onishi has been promoted to the color key artist.

The new season was previously scheduled to debut in 2025.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story in the first volume:

In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Garo the Animation , Garo: Divine Flame , Kakegurui ) directed the first anime season at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 , Vinland Saga ) was in charge of the series scripts. Tomohiro Kishi ( 91 Days , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) designed the characters. [K]NoW_NAME ( Sakura Quest , Fairy gone ) composed the music.

The first anime season debuted on Netflix in Japan in January 2020 with 12 episodes. Netflix streamed the season outside Japan in May 2020.