Dorohedoro Anime Gets Sequel as Streaming Series

The official website for the television anime of Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga announced on Tuesday that the anime will have a sequel as a streaming series, and revealed a teaser visual.

The first anime debuted on Netflix in Japan in January 2020 with 12 episodes. Netflix streamed the series outside Japan in May 2020.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story in the first volume:

In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Garo the Animation , Garo: Divine Flame , Kakegurui ) directed the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 , Vinland Saga ) was in charge of series composition. Tomohiro Kishi ( 91 Days , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) designed the characters. [K]NoW_NAME ( Sakura Quest , Fairy gone ) composed the music.