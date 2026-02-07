News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 26-February 1
Code Vein II debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Code Vein II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 29
|14,452
|14,452
|2
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|12,445
|2,805,146
|3
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|9,941
|52,918
|4
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|9,042
|8,362,221
|5
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|6,744
|1,601,782
|6
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|6,203
|262,314
|7
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|5,875
|1,078,445
|8
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|5,324
|491,424
|9
|NSw 2
|Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
|Square Enix
|January 22
|5,289
|28,717
|10
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|5,243
|313,300
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,110
|4,142,086
|12
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17, 2025
|3,504
|472,619
|13
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|3,126
|6,538,806
|14
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|3,079
|159,548
|15
|NSw
|Dokapon 3-2-1 Super Collection!
|Sting
|January 29
|2,978
|2,978
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|2,570
|1,478,335
|17
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|2,543
|5,874,789
|18
|NSw
|Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake with Power-Up Kit
|Koei Tecmo Games
|January 29
|2,539
|2,539
|19
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,432
|1,694,540
|20
|NSw 2
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|Koei Tecmo Games
|November 6, 2025
|2,185
|168,615
Source: Famitsu