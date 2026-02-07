×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 26-February 1

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Code Vein II debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: January 26-February 1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1PS5Code Vein II Bandai Namco Entertainment January 29 14,452 14,452
2NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 12,445 2,805,146
3NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 9,941 52,918
4NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 9,042 8,362,221
5NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 6,744 1,601,782
6NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 6,203 262,314
7NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 5,875 1,078,445
8NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 5,324 491,424
9NSw 2Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Square Enix January 22 5,289 28,717
10NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 5,243 313,300
11NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,110 4,142,086
12NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17, 2025 3,504 472,619
13NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 3,126 6,538,806
14NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 3,079 159,548
15NSwDokapon 3-2-1 Super Collection! Sting January 29 2,978 2,978
16NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 2,570 1,478,335
17NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 2,543 5,874,789
18NSwRomance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake with Power-Up Kit Koei Tecmo Games January 29 2,539 2,539
19NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,432 1,694,540
20NSw 2Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Koei Tecmo Games November 6, 2025 2,185 168,615

Source: Famitsu

