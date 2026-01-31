News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 19-25
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Switch 2 version debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: January 19-25
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
|Square Enix
|January 22
|23,428
|23,428
|2
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|13,812
|2,792,701
|3
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|11,605
|42,977
|4
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|10,070
|8,353,179
|5
|NSw 2
|Dynasty Warriors Origins
|Koei Tecmo Games
|January 22
|8,580
|8,580
|6
|NSw
|Un:Logical
|Broccoli
|January 22
|7,907
|7,907
|7
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|7,496
|1,072,570
|8
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|7,385
|1,595,038
|9
|NSw 2
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|6,313
|256,111
|10
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen
|Konami
|November 13, 2025
|5,845
|308,057
|11
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|5,609
|486,100
|12
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,476
|4,137,976
|13
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17, 2025
|3,969
|469,115
|14
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|3,889
|6,535,680
|15
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|3,439
|156,469
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|2,924
|1,475,765
|17
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|2,714
|5,872,246
|18
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,523
|1,692,108
|19
|NSw 2
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|Koei Tecmo Games
|November 6, 2025
|2,138
|166,430
|20
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,950
|1,474,208
Source: Famitsu