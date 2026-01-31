News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 19-25

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Switch 2 version debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: January 19-25

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Square Enix January 22 23,428 23,428
2NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 13,812 2,792,701
3NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 11,605 42,977
4NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 10,070 8,353,179
5NSw 2Dynasty Warriors Origins Koei Tecmo Games January 22 8,580 8,580
6NSwUn:Logical Broccoli January 22 7,907 7,907
7NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 7,496 1,072,570
8NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 7,385 1,595,038
9NSw 2Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 6,313 256,111
10NSwMomotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen Konami November 13, 2025 5,845 308,057
11NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 5,609 486,100
12NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,476 4,137,976
13NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17, 2025 3,969 469,115
14NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 3,889 6,535,680
15NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 3,439 156,469
16NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 2,924 1,475,765
17NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 2,714 5,872,246
18NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,523 1,692,108
19NSw 2Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Koei Tecmo Games November 6, 2025 2,138 166,430
20NSwSekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,950 1,474,208

Source: Famitsu

