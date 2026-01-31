Farming Life in Another World Season 2's 1st Video Unveils More Cast, Updated Staff, Theme Songs, April Debut

Pony Canyon posted the first English-subtitled full promotional video and a new teaser visual for Farming Life in Another World 2 , the second anime season based on Kinosuke Naito 's Farming Life in Another World ( Isekai Nonbiri Nōka ) light novel series, on Saturday. The video announces more cast members, the updated staff list, theme songs, and April premiere for the new season.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Kinosuke Naito/Farming Life in Another World2 Production Committee

The newly announced cast members are:

The main cast is returning, as is most of the production staff at Zero-G . However, You Natsuki serves as the sub-character designer, and Atsushi Shibata and jimao are designing the props. Yū Okimoto replaces Nozomu Ōma as the compositing director of photography. Tomoki Murakami is handling the 2D and visual effects.

Lulucy Luu (as voiced by Shino Shimoji ) and Tier ( Aya Suzaki ) once again perform an opening theme song, “It's a beautiful story,” and Yui Hizuki is also back with a new ending theme song, “Sunny Steps.”

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Kinosuke Naito/Farming Life in Another World2 Production Committee

One Peace Books began releasing Yasuyuki Tsurugi 's manga adaptation of the novels in November 2020, and it describes the story:

After Hiraku dies of a serious illness, God brings him back to life, gives his health and youth back, and sends him to a fantasy world of his choice. In order to enjoy his second shot, God bestows upon him the almighty farming tool! Watch as Hiraku digs, chops, and ploughs in another world in this laidback farming fantasy!

The two seasons star:

Atsushi Abe as Hiraku Machio

as Hiraku Machio Shino Shimoji as Luu

as Luu Aya Suzaki as Tier

as Tier Lynn as Ria

as Ria Miyu Tomita as Flora

as Flora Yukiyo Fujii as Ann

as Ann Machico as Senna

as Senna Natsumi Hioka as Rasutisumoon

Ryōichi Kuraya ( Tsugumomo ) is directing the new season at Zero-G , and also replacing Tōko Machida on supervising and writing the series scripts. Yoshiko Saitо̄ ( Assassins Pride ) is returning as the chief animation director and character designer. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail ) and Johannes Nilsson ( Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is back to compose the music, with Pony Canyon producing.

Fumihiro Gō replaces Shūhei Abe as sound director, and Bitgroove Promotion replaces Saber Links on sound production.

The first season premiered on the AT-X channel on January 6, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EST), and it also ran on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo . HIDIVE streamed the anime as it airs in Japan.

Naito began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, where it is ongoing. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Yasumo ( Banished From The Heroes' Party ) in October 2017, and published the 19th novel on August 29. Tsurugi launched the manga in 2017, and Kadokawa published the 15th volume on September 9. .

A four-panel comedy spinoff manga titled Isekai Nonbiri Nōka no Nichijō ( Farming Life in Another World : Daily Life) by Yuji launched in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine on July 8, 2022, and the sixth volume will ship on September 9.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.