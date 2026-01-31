News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 19-25

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
You and Idol Precure♪ finale earns 2.8% rating


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 25 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.0
The Disappearance of Conan Edogawa: The Worst Two Days in History NTV January 23 (Fri) 21:00 114 min.
7.4
Detective Conan NTV January 24 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 25 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 NTV January 23 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
4.6
Blue Miburo season 2 NTV January 24 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.9
You and Idol Precure♪ (finale) TV Asahi January 25 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 24 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.6
Doraemon TV Asahi January 24 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.4
High School! Kimengumi Fuji TV January 23 (Fri) 23:30 30 min.
1.9
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E January 24 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.4
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 24 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

