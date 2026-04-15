Popeyes, KitKat India Serve Up One Piece Collaborations

American fast-food chain Popeyes confirmed its collaboration with the massively popular anime One Piece on Monday. The new Luffy Bento Box Bundle set includes two pieces of Popeyes Signature Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Chopper's Cupcake, … and a Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade. Popeyes muses on social media, "Will it turn your body into rubber? Who can say? We can. It won't."

Image via Popeyes' X/Twitter account ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

The Gum-Gum Lemonade is a “premium lemonade flavored with pineapple, blue raspberry, and orange.” Chopper's Cupcake is a strawberry cake “topped with rosettes of pink strawberry flavored icing and white sprinkles.” The menu items range from US$3.99 to US$13.99.

Courtesy of Popeyes ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation Courtesy of Popeyes ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Courtesy of Popeyes ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation Courtesy of Popeyes ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Popeyes is also selling limited-edition One Piece x Popeyes merchandise, including keychains, t-shirts, and bento boxes. The items are available through Popeyes' online shop.

Courtesy of Popeyes ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation Courtesy of Popeyes ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Courtesy of Popeyes ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation Courtesy of Popeyes ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

One Piece Announces KitKat India Collaboration, Universal Fan Fest Nights Food & Merchandise

The One Piece franchise also announced that it has partnered with KitKat India: “The collaboration spotlights some of the most loved characters from ONE PIECE , bringing their personalities to life on the packaging!” The packaging of the chocolate wafer candy bars will feature designs for four different Straw Hat Pirates: Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Usopp, and Sanji.

Image via One Piece franchise's X/Twitter account ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

The Universal Studios Hollywood theme park also teased its collaboration menu and merchandise for the Universal Studios Fan Fest Nights event this year. The menu items will include Luffy's Meat on the Bone, Sanji's Seafood Fried Rice, Franky's Loco Moco Burger, Brook's Spicy Katsu, Jinbe's Watermelon Salad, Luffy's Straw Hat, Chopper Cupcake, Pirate Bounty Funnel Cake, Luffy's Monkey Punch, Nami's Tangerine Breeze, and Nico Robin's Tropical Iced Tea. The food and beverage items will be available at One Piece : Sanji's Galley at the Hollywood & Dine. The One Piece : Grand Pirate Den at the Laemmle Courtyard will feature the collaboration drinks.

Image via Universal Studios Hollwyood ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation Image via Universal Studios Hollywood ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Image via Universal Studios Hollywood ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation Image via Universal Studios Hollywood ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

The One Piece x Universal Fan Fest Nights merchandise includes the Luffy's Float Bottle, Luffy Barrel Mug, and Chopper Barrel Mug at One Piece : Sanji's Galley at the Hollywood & Dine. Collaboration shirts and hats will also be available at stores within the theme park, Universal CityWalk, and the online store.

Image via One Piece franchise's X/Twitter account ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Universal Fan Fest Nights will run on 12 select nights between April 25 and May 16. Sailor Moon will make its debut at the event with subtitled screenings of the original manga and CG anime short "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Place Chapter Deluxe" from Japan. The Super Mario Bros. franchise will also appear at the event for the Colorful Yoshi Celebration.

Universal Fan Fest Nights is a separately ticketed, after-hours event that debuted in Universal Studios Hollywood in April 2025. The event cater to fans of science fiction, fantasy, gaming, and anime.