Writer Sakusei Kenkyūjo, Artist Yui Jōyama's Ingoku Danchi Gets Short TV Anime

WWWave's Deregula label announced on Thursday the short television anime adaptation of writer Sakusei Kenkyūjo and artist Yui Jōyama 's Ingoku Danchi (Indecent Apartment Complex) manga, slated for release this year. Artist Jōyama also drew an illustration to commemorate the anime announcement:

The extreme suspense manga's story centers on the perverted married women of an apartment complex. They wear mysterious "Libido Cross" costumes, which amplifies people's desires. The apartment complex's new manager Yoshida must protect the building and its tenants from the threats of the perverted married women.

The manga launched on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Sharp# online manga magazine on the Nico Nico Seiga service in 2021. Kadokawa will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 9.

WWWave's Deregula label also produced the Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! anime, which premiered in Japan in April 2025; the Chuhai Lips: Canned Flavor of Married Women anime, which premiered in July; Hands off: Sawaranaide Kotesashi-kun , which premiered on October 5; and Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? , which recently debuted on January 9.

Sources: Ingoku Danchi anime's X/Twitter account , PR Times , Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.