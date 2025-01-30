Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram, HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Top Japan's Box Office in 2024

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's Twitter account © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Japanese entertainment news website Cinema Today reported on Bunka Tsūshinsha's top 10 highest-earning domestic and foreign films for 2024 last month.

The domestic list consists of six anime films, one live-action film based on a manga, and two films based on novels. The lists and earnings are current as of December and are partially estimated.

Films that opened between winter 2023-winter 2024 are eligible.



Top 10 Highest-Grossing Domestic Films in Japan in 2024

Last year, The First Slam Dunk topped the list, earning 15.74 billion yen (about US$112 million at the time).

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Foreign Films in Japan in 2024

Inside Out 2 : 5.36 billion yen (about US$34.7 million) Despicable Me 4 : 4.53 billion yen (about US$29.3 million) Wish : 3.61 billion yen (about US$23.4 million) Wonka : 2.37 billion yen (about US$15.4 million) Deadpool & Wolverine : 2.11 billion yen (about US$13.4 million) Oppenheimer : 1.87 billion yen (about US$12.1 million) Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire : 1.72 billion yen (about US$11.1 million) Venom: The Last Dance : 1.5 billion yen (about US$9.7 million) Joker: Folie à Deux : 1.16 billion yen (about US$7.5 million) Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga : 1 billion yen (about US$6.4 million)

Last year, The Super Mario Bros. Movie topped the list, earning 14.02 billion yen (about US$99.4 million at the time).

Source: Cinema Today (壬生智裕) (link 2, 壬生智裕)