Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram, HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle Top Japan's Box Office in 2024
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kingdom 4: Return of the Great General, SPY×FAMILY Code: White, more rank in top 10
Japanese entertainment news website Cinema Today reported on Bunka Tsūshinsha's top 10 highest-earning domestic and foreign films for 2024 last month.
Films that opened between winter 2023-winter 2024 are eligible.
The domestic list consists of six anime films, one live-action film based on a manga, and two films based on novels. The lists and earnings are current as of December and are partially estimated.
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Domestic Films in Japan in 2024
- Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram (Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube): 15.8 billion yen (about US$102 million)
- HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle: 11.64 billion yen (about US$75.36 million)
- Kingdom 4: Return of the Great General: 8.03 billion yen (about US$52 million)
- SPY×FAMILY Code: White: 6.32 billion yen (about US$40.1 million)
- Last Mile: 5.91 billion yen (about US$38.26 million)
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM: 5.36 billion yen (about US$34.7 million)
- Hen na Ie (The Strange House): 5.07 billion yen (about US$32.8 million)
- Ano Hana ga Saku Oka de, Kimi to Mata Deaetara. (Till We Meet Again On The Lily Hell): 4.54 billion yen (about US$29.4 million)
- Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony: 4.31 billion yen (about US$27.9 million)
- My Hero Academia: You're Next: 3.6 billion yen (about US$23.3 million)
Last year, The First Slam Dunk topped the list, earning 15.74 billion yen (about US$112 million at the time).
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Foreign Films in Japan in 2024
- Inside Out 2: 5.36 billion yen (about US$34.7 million)
- Despicable Me 4: 4.53 billion yen (about US$29.3 million)
- Wish: 3.61 billion yen (about US$23.4 million)
- Wonka: 2.37 billion yen (about US$15.4 million)
- Deadpool & Wolverine: 2.11 billion yen (about US$13.4 million)
- Oppenheimer: 1.87 billion yen (about US$12.1 million)
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: 1.72 billion yen (about US$11.1 million)
- Venom: The Last Dance: 1.5 billion yen (about US$9.7 million)
- Joker: Folie à Deux: 1.16 billion yen (about US$7.5 million)
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: 1 billion yen (about US$6.4 million)
Last year, The Super Mario Bros. Movie topped the list, earning 14.02 billion yen (about US$99.4 million at the time).
Source: Cinema Today (壬生智裕) (link 2, 壬生智裕)