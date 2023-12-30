News
The First Slam Dunk, The Super Mario Bros. Movie Top Japan's Box Office in 2023
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine, The Boy and the Heron, more rank in top 10
Japanese entertainment news website Cinema Today reported on Bunka Tsūshinsha's top 10 highest-earning domestic and foreign films for 2023 on Sunday.
The lists include total earnings even for films that opened in 2022, such as The First Slam Dunk (which opened on December 3, 2022). The film did not earn enough to rank in the top 10 last year by the time those lists came out.
The domestic list consists of six anime films, two live-action films based on a manga, and one Godzilla film. The lists and earnings are current as of December 24 and are partially estimated.
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Domestic Films in Japan in 2023
- The First Slam Dunk: 15.74 billion yen (about US$112 million)
- Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine: 13.83 billion yen (about US$98.1 million)
- The Boy and the Heron: 8.66 billion yen (about US$61.4 million)
- Kingdom: Unmei no Honō: 5.6 billion yen (about US$39.7 million)
- Don't Call It Mystery: 4.76 billion yen (about US$33.8 million)
- Godzilla Minus One: 4.64 billion yen (about US$32.9 million)
- Gekijōban TOKYO MER: Hashiru Kinkyū Kyūmeishitsu: 4.53 billion yen (about US$32.1 million)
- Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia: 4.34 billion yen (about US$30.8 million)
- World Tour Jōei: Kimetsu no Yaiba Jōgen Shūketsu, Soshite Katanakaji no Sato e (theatrical screening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc): 4.16 billion yen (about US$29.5 million)
- IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD: 2.89 billion yen (about US$20.5 million)
Last year, One Piece Film Red topped the list, earning 18.78 billion yen (about US$141.6 million at the time).
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Foreign Films in Japan in 2023
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie: 14.02 billion yen (about US$99.4 million)
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: 5.43 billion yen (about US$38.5 million)
- Avatar: The Way of Water: 4.31 billion yen (about US$30.6 million)
- Fast X: 3.82 billion yen (about US$27.1 million)
- The Little Mermaid: 3.4 billion yen (about US$24.1 million)
- Elemental: 2.69 billion yen (about US$19.1 million)
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 2.6 billion yen (about US$18.4 million)
- BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas: 2.53 billion yen (about US$18.0 million)
- Haunted Mansion: 2.17 billion yen (about US$15.4 million)
- Meg 2: The Trench: 1.46 billion yen (about US$10.4 million)
Last year, Top Gun Maverick topped the list, earning 13.5 billion yen (about US$101.9 million at the time).
Source: Cinema Today (壬生智裕) (link 2, 壬生智裕)