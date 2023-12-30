The First Slam Dunk, The Super Mario Bros. Movie Top Japan's Box Office in 2023

©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners

Japanese entertainment news website Cinema Today reported on Bunka Tsūshinsha's top 10 highest-earning domestic and foreign films for 2023 on Sunday.

The domestic list consists of six anime films, two live-action films based on a manga, and one Godzilla film. The lists and earnings are current as of December 24 and are partially estimated.

The lists include total earnings even for films that opened in 2022, such as The First Slam Dunk (which opened on December 3, 2022). The film did not earn enough to rank in the top 10 last year by the time those lists came out.



Top 10 Highest-Grossing Domestic Films in Japan in 2023

Last year, One Piece Film Red topped the list, earning 18.78 billion yen (about US$141.6 million at the time).

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Foreign Films in Japan in 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie : 14.02 billion yen (about US$99.4 million) Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One : 5.43 billion yen (about US$38.5 million) Avatar: The Way of Water : 4.31 billion yen (about US$30.6 million) Fast X : 3.82 billion yen (about US$27.1 million) The Little Mermaid : 3.4 billion yen (about US$24.1 million) Elemental : 2.69 billion yen (about US$19.1 million) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny : 2.6 billion yen (about US$18.4 million) BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas : 2.53 billion yen (about US$18.0 million) Haunted Mansion : 2.17 billion yen (about US$15.4 million) Meg 2: The Trench : 1.46 billion yen (about US$10.4 million)

Last year, Top Gun Maverick topped the list, earning 13.5 billion yen (about US$101.9 million at the time).

Source: Cinema Today (壬生智裕) (link 2, 壬生智裕)