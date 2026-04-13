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Ring's Sakado to Haunt Nightmares as Bunny Girl
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
New figure slated for September
Japanese entertainment company FuRyu announced on Friday that Japanese horror icon Sadako will emerge as a bunny girl figure in September. FuRyu posted images of the bunny girl Sadako and noted the figure will be released under its BiCute Bunnies series.
The BiCute Bunnies figure series figures are available through FuRyu Prize crane games throughout Japan.
Sources: FuRyu Prize's X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō