That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Manga Volume 32 No Longer Listed as 'Final Volume'

Dengeki Online corrects article to list "latest volume" instead

Image via Amazon © Fuse, Mitz Vah, Taiki Kawakami, Kodansha

Kadokawa 's Dengeki Online website updated and corrected its article about Taiki Kawakami 's 32nd manga volume based on Fuse and Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) light novel series on Wednesday. The article now states that the upcoming volume is the "latest volume," and not the "final volume." The website's staff explained that the article, which was published on Tuesday, incorrectly stated "final volume" (saishūkan) instead of "latest volume" (saishinkan). The staff apologize for any confusion and inconvenience the error has caused.

The manga's 32nd volume will ship on June 9 and will have a special edition that will include a pamphlet containing a full-color version of the manga's 133rd chapter "The Daemon's Whispers." (The chapter was previously compiled in the manga's 31st volume.)

Kawakami launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in March 2015. Kodansha published the manga's 31st volume on February 9. The manga is notable for being the basis of the story's long-running anime adaptation (as opposed to the light novel series itself). Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and it released the 29th volume on March 31.

The anime's fourth season debuted on April 3 on NTV 's now one-hour "Friday Anime Night" programming block, at 11:00 p.m. JST. The new season started airing on BS11 on April 4 at 10:00 p.m. JST and on other streaming services at 11:00 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs. The anime's fourth season will air for a total run of five cours (quarters of a year), with the first two cours airing continuously.

Fuse serialized the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print with illustration by Mitz Vah in 2014. The novel series ended with its 23rd and final volume in November 2025. A spinoff side story volume titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Toaru Kyūka no Sugoshi-kata ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : How to Spend a Certain Vacation) shipped alongside the final volume. The novels will get a side-story series, with the first part slated for release in 2026. Yen Press releases the novel series in English.

Source: Dengeki Online

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.