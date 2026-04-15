Reborn as a Vending Machine Season 3 Unveils English Dub's Cast, April 15 Launch

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday it will release an English dub for the third anime season based on Hirukuma 's Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ( Jidōhanbaiki ni Umarekawatta Ore wa Meikyū ni Samayō ) light novel series on Wednesday.

The English cast includes:

The English dub staff members include:

The new season premiered on the Tokyo MX channel, and streamed on d Anime Store , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai , on April 1 at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT). The seaon runs every Thursday on BS NTV at 11:00 p.m. JST, and on AT-X every Friday at 9:30 p.m. JST. It streamed on other streaming services beginning on April 6 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

The story entered its final arc in this current season.

The second season of the anime premiered in July 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub .

The anime's first season premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub .

Yen Press published all three volumes of the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

A middle-aged man with only one passion in his life meets a fitting end in a traffic accident. That's where most stories would end, but instead, this is when his story begins when he's reborn as what he admired the most in life--a vending machine! But his new lease on life(?) happens in the worst place possible--what can a vending machine do in a monster-infested dungeon when he can't speak or even move on his own?

Hirukuma began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2016, and ended it in December of that year, with epilogue stories serialized in January to February 2017. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko began publishing the novels in print editions with illustrations by Itsuwa Katō , beginning with the first volume in July 2016. The third and final volume shipped in February 2017.

Kunieda launched an ongoing manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally at the same time as chapters debut in Japan.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)