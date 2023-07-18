'Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon' Anime Reveals English Dub's Cast, July 19 Premiere

© 昼熊・KADOKAWA/「自動販売機に生まれ変わった俺は迷宮を彷徨う」製作委員会

announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the English dub for the anime of's light novel series on Wednesday.

The English dub cast includes:

Cris George is directing the English dub . Zach Bolton is the producer. Chris Patton is handling the adaptation. Andrew Tipps is the mixer, and Jose Sandoval is the engineer.

The anime premiered on July 5 on the TOKYO MX and AT-X channels, and it is also running in BS NTV . Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Noriaki Akitaya (Bakuman. all three seasons, ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Tatsuya Takahashi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls both seasons, Domestic Girlfriend ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Takahiro Sakai ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood ) is adapting Yūki Hagure 's original designs for animation. Yūta Uraki abd Keita Takahashi are composing the music. Slowcurve Co., Ltd. is producing the anime. BRADIO are performing the opening theme song "Fanfare." Peel the Apple are performing the ending theme song "Itsumo no Soup" (The Usual Soup).

Yen Press published all three volumes of the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

A middle-aged man with only one passion in his life meets a fitting end in a traffic accident. That's where most stories would end, but instead, this is when his story begins when he's reborn as what he admired the most in life--a vending machine! But his new lease on life(?) happens in the worst place possible--what can a vending machine do in a monster-infested dungeon when he can't speak or even move on his own?

Hirukuma began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2016, and ended it in December of that year, with epilogue stories serialized in January to February 2017. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko began publishing the novels in print editions with illustrations by Itsuwa Katō , beginning with the first volume in July 2016. The third and final volume shipped in February 2017.

Kunieda launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally at the same time as chapters debut in Japan.

