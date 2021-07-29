'Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon' Light Novels Get Manga

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Tuesday that Hirukuma 's Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ( Jidōhanbaiki ni Umarekawatta Ore wa Meikyū ni Samayō ) light novel series is inspiring a manga adaptation that will debut in the magazine's next issue on August 27. Kunieda is drawing the manga.

Yen Press published all three volumes of the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

A middle-aged man with only one passion in his life meets a fitting end in a traffic accident. That's where most stories would end, but instead, this is when his story begins when he's reborn as what he admired the most in life--a vending machine! But his new lease on life(?) happens in the worst place possible--what can a vending machine do in a monster-infested dungeon when he can't speak or even move on his own?

Hirukuma began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2016, and ended it in December of that year, with epilogue stories serialized in January to February 2017. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko began publishing the novels in print editions with illustrations by Itsuwa Katō , beginning with the first volume in July 2016. The third and final volume shipped in February 2017.

Kunieda drew the first part of the manga adaptation of Fujino Ōmori 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novels. Taisei Yamachi took over the manga with a relaunched title as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II in 2019. Yen Press is publishing both manga.