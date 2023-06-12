Peel the Apple Performs Ending Theme for 'Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon' Anime

Series premieres on July 5

The official Twitter account for the anime of Hirukuma 's Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ( Jidōhanbaiki ni Umarekawatta Ore wa Meikyū ni Samayō ) light novel series revealed on Sunday that Peel the Apple is performing the show's ending theme song "Itsumo no Soup" (The Usual Soup).

The anime will premiere on July 5 at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT) on theandchannels, and it will also run in BSwill stream the series as it airs.

Noriaki Akitaya ( Bakuman. all three seasons, ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Tatsuya Takahashi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls both seasons, Domestic Girlfriend ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Takahiro Sakai ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood ) is adapting Yūki Hagure 's original designs for animation. Yuta Uraki abd Keita Takahashi are composing the music. Slowcurve Co., Ltd. is producing the anime. BRADIO is performing the opening theme song "Fanfare."

Yen Press published all three volumes of the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

A middle-aged man with only one passion in his life meets a fitting end in a traffic accident. That's where most stories would end, but instead, this is when his story begins when he's reborn as what he admired the most in life--a vending machine! But his new lease on life(?) happens in the worst place possible--what can a vending machine do in a monster-infested dungeon when he can't speak or even move on his own?

Hirukuma began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2016, and ended it in December of that year, with epilogue stories serialized in January to February 2017. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko began publishing the novels in print editions with illustrations by Itsuwa Katō , beginning with the first volume in July 2016. The third and final volume shipped in February 2017.

Kunieda launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally at the same time as chapters debut in Japan.