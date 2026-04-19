Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 6-12

The Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback film aired on NTV on Friday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.5% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)