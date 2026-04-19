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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 6-12

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4 stays at #4, Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 also stays at #7

The Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback film aired on NTV on Friday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.5% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 12 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.3
Detective Conan NTV April 11 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 12 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.2
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4 NTV April 10 (Fri) 23:20 30 min.
3.0
One Piece Fuji TV April 12 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.8
Doraemon TV Asahi April 11 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.7
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke NTV April 11 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba full series rerun Fuji TV April 12 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.1
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi April 12 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.0
Oshiri Tantei (season 10) NHK-E April 11 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 11 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 30-April 5
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