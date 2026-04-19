News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 6-12
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4 stays at #4, Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 also stays at #7
The Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback film aired on NTV on Friday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned an 8.5% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 12 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 11 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 12 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4
|NTV
|April 10 (Fri)
|23:20
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 12 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 11 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
|NTV
|April 11 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba full series rerun
|Fuji TV
|April 12 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|April 12 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei (season 10)
|NHK-E
|April 11 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|April 11 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)