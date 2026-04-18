Fungus and Iron Manga to End in 10th Volume

Series debuted in March 2021 with anime on the way

Ayaka Katayama announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on April 10 that she will end her Fungus and Iron ( Kin to Tetsu ) manga in the 10th volume.



Image via www.amazon.com © Ayaka Katayama, Kodansha Comics

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Fungus and Iron digitally, and it describes the manga:

Dante's life on Amigasa seemed normal enough to him, even though everyone around him called him an oddball. But when a chance meeting with a young woman named Aoi changes everything, Dante can no longer sit idly by...unless, of course, he is made to!

Katayama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in March 2021. The manga went on hiatus in August 2021 when Katayama began her maternity leave. It then resumed serialization in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2021, and the eighth volume on October 9, 2025. Kodansha USA released the eighth volume in English digitally on February 24.

The series is inspiring an anime adaptation.