News
Fungus and Iron Manga to End in 10th Volume
posted on by Anita Tai
Ayaka Katayama announced on X (formerly Twitter) on April 10 that she will end her Fungus and Iron (Kin to Tetsu) manga in the 10th volume.
「菌と鉄」9巻— 片山あやか (@kattyymma) April 9, 2026
本日発売です‼️
そして「菌と鉄」は次に発売する10巻にて
完結いたします…🙏
最終決戦に突入する9巻、全編にわたり最終局面の空気が漂っております
宜しくお願い致します！ pic.twitter.com/E618hMZnXY
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Fungus and Iron digitally, and it describes the manga:
Dante's life on Amigasa seemed normal enough to him, even though everyone around him called him an oddball. But when a chance meeting with a young woman named Aoi changes everything, Dante can no longer sit idly by...unless, of course, he is made to!
Katayama launched the manga in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in March 2021. The manga went on hiatus in August 2021 when Katayama began her maternity leave. It then resumed serialization in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2021, and the eighth volume on October 9, 2025. Kodansha USA released the eighth volume in English digitally on February 24.
The series is inspiring an anime adaptation.
Source: Ayaka Katayama's X/Twitter account