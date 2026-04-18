Bandai Namco Filmworks Streams 1st 2 Episodes of Magical Sisters LuluttoLilly Anime With English Subtitles

Bandai Namco Filmworks began streaming on Saturday the first two episodes of Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lilly ( Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly ), the new magical girl television anime that it is presenting with Studio Pierrot , on YouTube . The YouTube video has subtitles in 16 languages including English. The episodes are available in North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and in parts of Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The anime is also available on streaming services such as Ani-One and Bahamut in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan; Anime Generation and Man-ga (television broadcast) in Italy; Anime Box in Spain; and on various services in Taiwan.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © ぴえろ・ルルットリリィ製作委員会

The anime debuted on April 5 on, and also airs onTV,, BS, and. The anime will run for two, with a break in between.

The anime stars:

Takako Ohta and Yū Mizushima , who voiced Yū Morisawa / Creamy Mami and Toshio Ohtomo respectively in the Magical Angel Creamy Mami anime franchise, will also appear in the anime as guest cast.

Shintarō Dōge ( Arknights: Perish in Frost assistant director, Pet episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot , and is credited for the original character designs. Yūko Kakihara ( Blue Box , 2022 & 2024 Urusei Yatsura ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Namiko Tori ( Pokémon: Paldean Winds sub-character designer), Hirono Nishiki ( My Dress-Up Darling episode key animator), and Asami Sodeyama ( Witchy Precure! -MIRAI DAYS- ) are designing the characters.

K-pop girl group ILLIT performs the opening theme song "Bubee." The idol unit Lulutto Lilly, which consists of the anime's main characters Lilly Konpeto (voiced by May Tachibana ) and Lulu Mashū (voiced by Nao Ojika ), perform the ending theme song "Calling."

The anime's story centers on sisters Fū and Rui, who used to be close, but have been a bit distant from each other recently. One day, Fū encounters a mysterious spaceship and gains magical powers. At that same time, Rui also gains magical powers, and both transform into the adults they dream to be. The sisters' powers come with two conditions: their magic powers can only be used in one year, and no one must know about it. Unaware of each other's secrets, Fū and Rui become active as idols.