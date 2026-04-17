Observation Records of My Fiancée Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

Image via Observation Records of My Fiancée anime's website ©しき・アルファポリス/バーティア様を愛でる会

began streaming the English dubs for the television anime of author Shiki and illustrator's) light novel series and the fourth ) anime season on Friday.

The English dub cast for Observation Records of My Fiancée: The Misadventures of a Self-Proclaimed Villainess includes:

Aaron Roberts , Alex Hom , and Alex Hanback provide additional voices.

The English dub crew for the anime includes:

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Sun TV on April 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社/転スラ製作委員会

The English dub cast for the fourth season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , which features returning members, includes:

Geoff Bisente , Rowan Gilvie , Abigail Blythe , Cedric Williams , Corey Wilder , Austin Sisk , Jonathon Ha , Hunter Mccoy , Brandon Acosta , and Terrance Addison provide additional voices.

The English dub crew for the anime includes:

The new season debuted on April 3 on NTV 's now one-hour "Friday Anime Night" programming block, at 11:00 p.m. JST. The new season started airing on BS11 on April 4 at 10:00 p.m. JST and on other streaming services at 11:00 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2)