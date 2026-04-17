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Observation Records of My Fiancée Anime Reveals English Dub Cast
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The English dub cast for Observation Records of My Fiancée: The Misadventures of a Self-Proclaimed Villainess includes:
- Kelly Greenshield as Bertia
- Blake McNamara as Cecil
- Donna Xia as Cecil (Child)
- Francine Gonzalez as Heronia
- Tom Aglio as Zeno
- Tom Henry as Lord Noches
- Sara Ragsdale as Bird
Aaron Roberts, Alex Hom, and Alex Hanback provide additional voices.
The English dub crew for the anime includes:
- Voice Director: Shawn Gann
- Producer: Susie Nixon
- Adaptation: Clayton Browning
- Mixer: Matt Grounds
- Engineer: Jameson Outlaw
The anime premiered on Tokyo MX, BS11, and Sun TV on April 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
The English dub cast for the fourth season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, which features returning members, includes:
- Alexis Tipton as Hinata
- Brittany Lauda as Kenya
- Brittney Karbowski as Rimuru
- Chris Rager as Veldora
- Chuck Huber as Laplace
- Clifford Chapin as Yuuki
- Daman Mills as Diablo
- David G. Trosko as Gobkyu (David Trosko)
- Derick Snow as Rigur
- Emily Neves as Chloe
- Erica Mendez as Tiss
- Ian Sinclair as Souei
- Jad Saxton as Ramiris
- Jill Harris as Gobchi
- Kenny Green as Mjollmile
- Kent Williams as Rigurd
- Kira Buckland as Maribel
- Mallorie Rodak as Raphael
- Margaret McDonald as Kagali
- Micah Solusod as Masayki
- Michael Sorich as Granville
- Michelle Rojas as Shion
- Monica Rial as Tear
- Ricco Fajardo as Benimaru
- Sarah Wiedenheft as Alice
- Tia Ballard as Shuna
Geoff Bisente, Rowan Gilvie, Abigail Blythe, Cedric Williams, Corey Wilder, Austin Sisk, Jonathon Ha, Hunter Mccoy, Brandon Acosta, and Terrance Addison provide additional voices.
The English dub crew for the anime includes:
- Producer: Brittany Lauda
- Adaptation: Hayden Daviau
- Adaptation Prep: Bryson Baugus
- Voice Director: Austin Sisk
- Assistance Voice Director: Hayden Daviau
- Engineer: Austin Sisk
- Assistant Engineer: Afshar Kharat, Drew Jacinto, Ian Emerson
- Mixer: Rawly Pickens
The new season debuted on April 3 on NTV's now one-hour "Friday Anime Night" programming block, at 11:00 p.m. JST. The new season started airing on BS11 on April 4 at 10:00 p.m. JST and on other streaming services at 11:00 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs.
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2)