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Observation Records of My Fiancée Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

posted on by Adriana Hazra
4th That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime season also reveals dub cast

Key visual for Observation Records of My Fiancée
Image via Observation Records of My Fiancée anime's website
©しき・アルファポリス/バーティア様を愛でる会
Crunchyroll began streaming the English dubs for the television anime of author Shiki and illustrator Wan Hachipisu's Observation Records of My Fiancée: The Misadventures of a Self-Proclaimed Villainess (Jishō Akuyaku Reijō na Konyakusha no Kansatsu Kiroku.) light novel series and the fourth That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) anime season on Friday.

The English dub cast for Observation Records of My Fiancée: The Misadventures of a Self-Proclaimed Villainess includes:

Aaron Roberts, Alex Hom, and Alex Hanback provide additional voices.

The English dub crew for the anime includes:

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX, BS11, and Sun TV on April 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Key visual for fourth season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社/転スラ製作委員会

The English dub cast for the fourth season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, which features returning members, includes:

Geoff Bisente, Rowan Gilvie, Abigail Blythe, Cedric Williams, Corey Wilder, Austin Sisk, Jonathon Ha, Hunter Mccoy, Brandon Acosta, and Terrance Addison provide additional voices.

The English dub crew for the anime includes:

The new season debuted on April 3 on NTV's now one-hour "Friday Anime Night" programming block, at 11:00 p.m. JST. The new season started airing on BS11 on April 4 at 10:00 p.m. JST and on other streaming services at 11:00 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2)

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