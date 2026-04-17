Live-Action Webtoon-Based Moving Show's 2nd Season Casts Gyu-bin Won as New Bong-seok

Jung-ha Lee will not return for role of Bong-seok due to military service

Disney+ has cast newcomer Gyu-bin Won as Bong-seok in the second season of Moving, the live-action series based on the webtoon of the same name. Won replaces Jung-ha Lee from the first season. Lee, who originally played Bong-seok, will not return for the second season due to military service.

According to Korean news outlet News 1 on Thursday, the production recently held a script reading with the main cast and crew, marking the start of development for the new season. Filming is expected to begin soon.

Moving is based on the webtoon by Kangfull and follows students with hidden superpowers and their parents, who carry secrets from the past, as they confront large-scale threats across generations. The first season, released in 2023, featured a cast including Seung-ryong Ryu, Hyo-joo Han , In-sung Jo, and Tae-hyun Cha, and helped establish Disney+ 's Korean original drama lineup.

Fans can read the official English version of the webtoon on Tapas. The live-action series is available on Disney+ and Hulu .

Source: News 1 (Hyo-jung Yoon)