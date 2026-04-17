Bloodhounds Webtoon Sees Surge in Readership Following Release of 2nd Season of Live-Action Netflix Series

Image via Netflix's website © Netflix

The webtoon Bloodhounds recorded a sharp increase in global readership following the release of season 2 of the live-action series adaptation on Netflix on April 3.

According to Naver Webtoon, global views of the series rose approximately 22 times in the two weeks after the show's release (April 3–16), compared to the two weeks prior to the teaser launch (February 18–March 3).

By region, views on the Korean service increased about 38 times, while Traditional Chinese views rose 123 times. English and Thai readership also grew 20 times and 12 times, respectively.

The second season topped Netflix 's Non-English Shows chart for the week of April 6-12, with 7.4 million views. The first season ranked at #3 for the week. The second season ranked at #2 in the same category for the week of March 30 through April 5, with 5 million views. The first season ranked at #8 for that same week.

Bloodhounds Season 2 follows Gun-woo and Woo-jin, the two young boxers who previously defeated a brutal illegal loan shark organization. This time, the duo faces a new threat: a global underground boxing league driven by money and violence.

The first season, released in 2023, drew global attention with its intense hand-to-hand action and story of two fighters taking on the ruthless world of illegal lending. Season 2 expands that premise beyond loan sharks into a much larger criminal network, promising bigger stakes and more explosive action.

The English version of Bloodhounds is available on WEBTOON. Jeong Chan draws the series.

Sources: Chosun Biz (Jae-eun Lee), Netflix