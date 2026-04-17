Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Remake Game Reveals September 17 Launch in Trailer

Nihon Falcom and GungHo Online Entertainment revealed on Friday that they will release Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter ( Sora no Kiseki the 2nd ), the remake of the original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC game, for PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, and PC via Steam on September 17. GungHo Online Entertainment is also streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the game.

(Note: The below video may feature spoilers for both Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter and Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter.)

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter is a follow-up to Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter ( Sora no Kiseki the 1st ), the remake of the original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky game.

The company describes the story:

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter follows Estelle as she searches for Joshua and confronts the Enforcers of Ouroboros. Though the struggle centers on Liberl Kingdom, its implications touch the wider continent of Zemuria, drawing Estelle into ancient mysteries, political tensions, and the truth behind Joshua's past. With the fate of a legendary artifact at stake, Estelle must step up as a young leader, ready to face an enemy whose plans reach far beyond anything she imagined.

The remake has English and Japanese voice support on all platforms. Japanese, English, German, French, and Spanish versions of the text are supported on PC via Steam . English, German, French, and Spanish text language support are available on consoles.

The Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter remake launched simultaneously worldwide in September 2025 for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam .

Image via Trails in the Sky SC's English website © Nihon Falcom

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky

SC

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky

PlayStation

PlayStation

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC Evolution

Nihon Falcom released the originalgame, the follow-up to, on PC in 2006, and then on thePortable in 2007, and on the3 in 2013. XSEED Games released the game in English on PSP in October 2015. Nihon Falcom released a remaster of the game titledin Japan in December 2015.

The original version of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky debuted in Japan for PC in 2004. The game later received releases on PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita.

XSEED Games localized and released The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky in 2011 for PlayStation Portable. The game inspired the The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky anime in 2011.

NIS America released The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- ) game for Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and GOG in English in February 2025. The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- launched for PS4 and PS5 in Japan in September 2022. The game debuted for Switch in Japan under the title The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II for Nintendo Switch in July 2024.