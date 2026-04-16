Neo Geo AES Returns as Cartridge-Based Console Without Using Software Emulation

Console built on recreated ASIC hardware, compatible with older AES cartridges, launches on November 12

SNK and Plaion Replai announced on Thursday that they will release the NeoGeo AES+, a new console based on SNK 's original Neo Geo AES home console, on November 12. Unlike recent retro console releases that use software emulation or FPGA chips, the AES+ will use ASIC chips like the original, making the new console essentially a recreation of the old hardware. It will thus be compatible with both older AES game cartridges and new cartridges.

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All releases of the AES+ will include a recreation of the AES arcade stick. The AES+ will support audio and 1080p video output via "low-latency" HDMI, as well as older RCA AV output, and a 3.5mm AUX audio output. The console will also have a memory card slot for saving high scores, and supports a separate new memory card that no longer requires a battery (as the old AES memory card did).

Image via Plaion Replai website © 2026 Plaion GmbH. © SNK CORPORATION

Image via Plaion Replai website © 2026 Plaion GmbH. © SNK CORPORATION

The console will have three different releases: the standard NeoGeo AES+ release for US$249.99 that preserves the original AES black colorway, the NeoGeo AES+ Anniversary Edition for US$349.99 (with the memory card, wireless dongle for the arcade stick, and Metal Slug cartridge — all in a white colorway), and the NeoGeo AES+ Ultimate Edition for US$999.99 in the black colorway (with all 10 game cartridges in the console's launch lineup, as well as wireless dongles for both the arcade stick and gamepad).

The console will launch with 10 game cartridges available separately: Metal Slug , The King of Fighters 2002 , Garou: Mark of the Wolves , Big Tournament Golf , Shock Troopers , Samurai Shodown V Special , Pulstar , Twinkle Star Sprites , Magician Lord , and Over Top .

The Neo Geo was SNK 's platform for both arcade cabinets and home consoles that released simultaneously in April 1990. At the time, arcade games ported to console tended to be compromised in some way (slower framerate or rendering, altered graphics or audio, etc.) due to console hardware often being weaker than their arcade counterparts for cost or engineering reasons. Neo Geo differed in that its Multi Video System (MVS) for arcades, and its Advanced Entertainment System (AES) for home console were essentially the same hardware, allowing SNK to develop home versions of their arcade games that perfectly replicated the arcade experience (so-called "arcade perfect" ports). In addition, the memory card of the AES allowed people who played on the console to take their save data and high scores to arcade MVS machines.

The AES was initially only available for rent to commercial establishments when it launched alongside the MVS, but SNK released it for purchase one year later in July 1991, for a then-high price of US$649, with game cartridges costing over US$200. This limited the console's reach, but it maintained an appeal as a luxury "arcade-perfect" console. SNK supported the Neo Geo hardware until 2004.

Source: Plaion Replai (link 2) via Hachima Kikō