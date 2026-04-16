Live-Action Korean TV Series Perfect Crown to Receive Web Novel Adaptation on KakaoPage

Series is set in alternate version of modern-day S. Korea where constitutional monarchy still exists

Image via Kakao Page's X/Twitter account © Kakao Page

A web novel adaptation of the Korean live-action television series Perfect Crown is set to launch in May, expanding the series into digital publishing.

The live-action series, which premiered on April 10, is set in an alternate version of modern-day South Korea where a constitutional monarchy still exists. It follows a wealthy and ambitious businesswoman who seeks to overcome social limitations by pursuing a strategic marriage with a royal prince.

The series stars IU and Woo-Seok Byeon in the lead roles. IU plays a chaebol heiress and beauty brand executive, while Byeon portrays a royal family member. The show has drawn attention for its large-scale production and early ratings, reaching 9.5% nationwide within two episodes.

According to the web novel and webtoon platform Kakao Page , the upcoming web novel release will include additional story content and illustrations.

Perfect Crown has also drawn comparisons to Goong , a 2006 drama based on a manhwa that featured a similar premise: a modern Korean monarchy and a romance between a commoner and a royal.

The Perfect Crown live-action series is currently streaming on Disney+ in some countries and on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S.