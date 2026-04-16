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Live-Action Korean TV Series Perfect Crown to Receive Web Novel Adaptation on KakaoPage
posted on by Wonhee Cho
A web novel adaptation of the Korean live-action television series Perfect Crown is set to launch in May, expanding the series into digital publishing.
The live-action series, which premiered on April 10, is set in an alternate version of modern-day South Korea where a constitutional monarchy still exists. It follows a wealthy and ambitious businesswoman who seeks to overcome social limitations by pursuing a strategic marriage with a royal prince.
The series stars IU and Woo-Seok Byeon in the lead roles. IU plays a chaebol heiress and beauty brand executive, while Byeon portrays a royal family member. The show has drawn attention for its large-scale production and early ratings, reaching 9.5% nationwide within two episodes.
According to the web novel and webtoon platform Kakao Page, the upcoming web novel release will include additional story content and illustrations.
Perfect Crown has also drawn comparisons to Goong, a 2006 drama based on a manhwa that featured a similar premise: a modern Korean monarchy and a romance between a commoner and a royal.
The Perfect Crown live-action series is currently streaming on Disney+ in some countries and on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S.
Source: Kakao Page's X/Twitter account
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