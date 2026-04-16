Cardfight!! Vanguard Franchise Gets New Cardfight!! Vanguard Full Fighters Manga

New manga launched on Wednesday, focuses on 2 new protagonists with clashing personalities

The official X/Twitter account for Bushiroad 's Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise announced on March 25 that the franchise will have a new manga titled Cardfight!! Vanguard Full Fighters . The manga launched in the May issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine on Wednesday. Makoto Daienbō ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Skyride ) is drawing the manga.

The manga centers on two protagonists, Asahi Hyūga and Yoru Getsudō. Both are new to the Cardfight!! Vanguard card game, but come to it with different attitudes about games. Asahi enjoys playing games with others the most, and can make friends easily, but has difficulty studying. Yoru is a serious gamer who enjoys being alone, but also has fun finding ways to win.

Daienbō launched the Cardfight!! Vanguard Skyride manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in December 2023, and ended it on March 13. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in July 2025.

The latest anime in the franchise , Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Genma Seisen-hen ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Phantom Star Battle Arc ), debuted on TV Aichi and six TV Tokyo stations on January 10 at 8:00 a.m. JST, and its 12th and final episode aired on April 11. The series served as the 10th season in the franchise 's "D Series."

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Unmei Seisen-hen ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez The Fated Star Battle Arc), the "final arc" of the franchise 's DivineZ saga, will first open in theaters in Japan on October 2. In addition a completely new television anime for the franchise will air in 2027, and will celebrate the franchise 's 15th anniversary.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the franchise 's "D Series" in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season, which premiered in July 2022, is considered the third overall season of the D Series. The second and third seasons (which premiered in January 2023 and July 2023 respectively) are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively.

The series' sixth season is the Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez anime, which debuted in Japan in January 2024. Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 debuted in July 2024 as the overall seventh season.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez DELUXE Arc ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen ) anime then premiered in January 2025 and is the eighth season. The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez DELUXE Finals ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe Kesshō-hen ) anime premiered on July 5 and aired its 12th and final episode on October 4.

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The company then later announced it is planning the 10th season and beyond for the D Series.