Birushana: Winds of Fate Fan Disc Game Physical Edition Ships in Europe on June 26

Game launches digitally in N. America, Europe on May 26; N. American physical release also ships on May 26

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday it will release the physical edition of Birushana: Winds of Fate ( Birushana Senki ~Ichiju no Kaze~ ), a fan disc for the Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei otome visual novel, for Nintendo Switch on June 26 in Europe. The game will still launch digitally in Europe on May 26, and will launch digitally and physically in North America on May 26. The company also unveiled a trailer of the main routes.

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Image courtesy of Idea Factory International © IDEA FACTORY/RED

The physical Standard Edition will include a bonus trading card pack with nine trading cards, one for each love interest, and an IFI online store trading card.

The game is also getting a Plus Edition, which will include the bonuses from the Standard Edition along with an art book and short stories with a slipcase, and a reversible cover sleeve with a mini poster on the opposite side.

The protagonist Shanao has nine potential love interests in the fan disc. There are four new ones, and the other five return from the original game.

The fan disc debuted in Japan in March 2022.

Idea Factory International released the Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei ( Birushana Senki: Genpei Hika Musо̄ ) otome visual novel physically and digitally for Switch in the West in June 2022.

The company describes the story:

Fifteen years after the Heiji Rebellion, the Heike clan has reached the height of its power, while the Genji clan remains devastated by defeat. Hidden deep within the mountains of Kurama lives Shanao, the youngest surviving male heir to the Genji name. However, Shanao harbors a deep secret known by very few. The youngest heir to the Genji name is no man. Torn between her duty to live up to the Genji family name and her desire to live a peaceful life, Shanao sets off in hopes to take down the Heike stronghold and finally bring peace in the country. Her adventure leads her to find new cherished relationships, as well as something deeper than the feud between the rivaling clans.

There are five potential routes for the main character Shanao. Shanao has three abilities: Strength, Knowledge, and Kindness. The Ai-Catch system allows players to see how their choices affect a character's affection level and Shanao's abilities.

The game launched in Japan in September 2020.