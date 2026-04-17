'A Pen, Handcuffs, and a Common-Law Marriage' Manga Gets TV Anime

Age-gap mystery romantic comedy manga centers on detective, silent high school girl

King Amusement Creative announced on Friday that storywriter Shinichi Sawaragi and artist Tanku Gasuyama 's A Pen, Handcuffs, and a Common-Law Marriage ( Pen to Wappa to Jijitsu Kon ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

Gasuyama drew an illustration to celebrate the news.

Yen Press announced last August it had licensed the manga, and it released the first volume in English on March 24. The publisher describes the story:

Forty-year-old detective Eiji Kirisame has found maybe the strangest witness of his life: a silent high school girl named Tsugumi Kuchinashi who was at the scene of the crime. Her statements mostly consist of shoddy doodles on a drawing pad, but Eiji is no stranger to piecing together the truth from limited evidence. He'll take every page seriously if it might help solve the case. But why does the last page say... “Will you marry me?!”

Sawaragi and Gasuyama launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in December 2022. Hakusensha published the sixth volume in Japan on October 29, and will publish the seventh volume on April 28. The manga has 400,000 copies in circulation.