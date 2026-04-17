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Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R Net Anime Debuts on April 30
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The website for the Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R or Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai Returns anime, the new anime of Shimahara's doujin project Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai (I Want You To Make a Disgusted Face and Show Me Your Underwear), revealed on Friday the anime will stream in Japan starting on April 30 at 10:00 p.m. JST.
The anime will stream in Japan on the following services: d Anime Store, AnimeFesta, DMM TV, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, FOD, and Niconico Channel. The anime will then stream on the following services in Japan on June 4: Video Market, Kantele Doga, and music.jp.
The cast includes (character name romanizations are not confirmed):
- Shizuka Ishigami as Chitose Itō (maid)
- Kanae Itō as Nanako Mita (clumsy maid)
- Hina Suguta as Kokoro Kisaragi (gamer girl)
- Natsumi Haruse as Mei Sakura (student council president)
- Rina Kawaguchi as Nene Arisu (concept cafe employee)
- Ai Orikasa as Saki Kurose (queen)
- Hikaru Iida as Valmina Dia Nox (demon lord)
Saya Fukase is again directing the anime at returning studio UWAN Pictures, and Shimahara is again credited for original work and general supervision. Atsushi Maekawa is writing the scripts. Mirai Skirt* is performing the ending theme song "Je t'aime♡Je t'aime."
Sources: Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R anime's website, Comic Natalie (links not safe for work)