Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R Net Anime Debuts on April 30

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Click to view Image via Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R anime's official website © 40原／嫌パンR製作委員会

Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R

Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai

The website for theor anime , the new anime of'sproject), revealed on Friday the anime will stream in Japan starting on April 30 at 10:00 p.m. JST.

The anime will stream in Japan on the following services: d Anime Store , AnimeFesta , DMM TV , U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , Amazon Prime Video , ABEMA , FOD, and Niconico Channel. The anime will then stream on the following services in Japan on June 4: Video Market, Kantele Doga , and music.jp .

The cast includes (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Saya Fukase is again directing the anime at returning studio UWAN Pictures , and Shimahara is again credited for original work and general supervision. Atsushi Maekawa is writing the scripts. Mirai Skirt* is performing the ending theme song "Je t'aime♡Je t'aime."