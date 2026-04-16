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VANDY THE PINK, Complex Shop Offer KPop Demon Hunters x McDonald's Apparel

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
10 months ago, who would've put VANDY THE PINK, KPop, and McDonald's in the same sentence?

American streetwear label VANDY THE PINK and youth media and entertainment company Complex Networks announced a collaboration with Oscar-winning film KPop Demon Hunters and McDonald's on April 7. VANDY THE PINK declares in a social post, “It's a battle for the fans!” and “Rep your side.” The Complex Shop showcased its exclusvie apparel:

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Image via www.complex.com
©Netflix

According to Complex, the apparel expands upon McDonald's KPop Demon Hunters “dueling adult meals” collaboration. The lineup features “Battle for the Fans” t-shirts along with HUNTR/X and Saja Boys inspired t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, hoodies, and jackets. The collaboration apparel range in from US$45.00 to US$300.00.

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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's
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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's
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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's
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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's
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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's
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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's
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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's

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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's
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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's
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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's
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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's
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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's
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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's
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Image via www.instagram.com
©Netflix ©McDonald's

The McDonald's collaboration began on March 31 with two “dueling adult meals” based on KPop Demon Hunters idol groups HUNTR/X and Saja Boys and the Derpy McFlurry. Each meal set also includes a collectible card pack with exclusive photo cards of HUNTR/X, Saja Boys, and Derpy access cards.

Sources: Press release, Vandy the Pink's Instagram account, Complex Shop's Instagram account (link 2), Complex Network's website

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