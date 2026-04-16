VANDY THE PINK, Complex Shop Offer KPop Demon Hunters x McDonald's Apparel

American streetwear label VANDY THE PINK and youth media and entertainment company Complex Networks announced a collaboration with Oscar-winning film KPop Demon Hunters and McDonald's on April 7. VANDY THE PINK declares in a social post, “It's a battle for the fans!” and “Rep your side.” The Complex Shop showcased its exclusvie apparel:

Image via www.complex.com ©Netflix

According to Complex, the apparel expands upon McDonald's KPop Demon Hunters “dueling adult meals” collaboration. The lineup features “Battle for the Fans” t-shirts along with HUNTR/X and Saja Boys inspired t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, hoodies, and jackets. The collaboration apparel range in from US$45.00 to US$300.00.

Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's

Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's

Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's

Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's

Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's

Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's Image via www.instagram.com ©Netflix ©McDonald's

The McDonald's collaboration began on March 31 with two “dueling adult meals” based on KPop Demon Hunters idol groups HUNTR/X and Saja Boys and the Derpy McFlurry. Each meal set also includes a collectible card pack with exclusive photo cards of HUNTR/X, Saja Boys, and Derpy access cards.

Sources: Press release, Vandy the Pink's Instagram account, Complex Shop's Instagram account (link 2), Complex Network's website