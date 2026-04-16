Splatoon 3: Splatlands Manga Takes Break

Image via Amazon ©Sankichi Hinodeya, Shogakukan

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine announced on Wednesday that Sankichi Hinodeya 's Splatoon 3: Splatlands ( Splatoon Bankara! ) manga will take a break. The magazine did not reveal the reason for the hiatus or when the manga will return.

Viz Media releases the manga in English and describes the story:

Goggles' adventures continue in the Splatlands!



Goggles travels to the Splatlands, meets an inkling named Braid, and embarks on a fresh series of adventures set in the world of Splatoon !

The Splatoon manga temporarily ended in November 2021, and teased that the manga will soon feature content related to Splatoon 3 . The manga resumed in September 2022 with its current title Splatoon Bankara! .

Hinodeya initially published a Splatoon one-shot manga in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in May 2015. Hinodeya's manga series then began in Bessatsu Coro Coro Comic Special in February 2016, and also launched in Coro Coro Comics in May 2017. The manga has inspired a voiced motion comic and a full-color version. Shogakukan published the first compiled book volume of Splatoon 3: Splatlands in January 2023, and the eighth volume on March 27. Viz Media published the manga's sixth volume on Tuesday.

Splatoon 3 , the latest entry in Nintendo 's Splatoon shooter series, launched in September 2022. The game sold 3.45 million copies in Japan in the first three days of release. Nintendo had previously announced in September 2024 that Splatoon 3 would no longer receive regular updates, but the company revealed an update for the game in June 2025.

Nintendo announced in June 2025 a new spinoff game titled Splatoon Raiders for Nintendo Switch 2. In the game, players take the role of a mechanic and travel to the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the Deep Cut trio for an adventure.

Viz Media is also releasing Hideki Gotō 's Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show manga. Gotō launched the manga in the April 2017 issue of Shogakukan 's Bessatsu Coro Coro Comic Special magazine.