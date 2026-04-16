Duel Masters RX Manga Switches to Weekly Coro Coro Comic Online Magazine

Manga launched on March 13

Image via Weekly CoroCoro Comic © Shogakukan, Shigenobu Matsumoto

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Wednesday that Shigenobu Matsumoto 's Duel Masters RX (pronounced "reverse cross") manga will move to Shogakukan 's Weekly CoroCoro Comic online magazine on May 1.

The manga is a sequel to Matsumoto's previous Duel Masters Win manga. The prelude short introducing the manga shows Duel Masters Win protagonist Win Kirifuda entering the world of manga and meeting the franchise 's first protagonist Shobu Kirifuda.

Matsumoto launched Duel Masters RX in Monthly Coro Coro Comics on March 13.

Matsumoto launched the Duel Masters Win manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in August 2022, and ended it on February 14. Shogakukan shipped the ninth compiled book volume in December 2025, and will publish the manga's 10th and final volume on April 28.

The Duel Masters Win anime premiered on TV Tokyo in September 2022.

The second part of the Duel Masters GT manga launched on Shogakukan 's Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on December 31. The new manga was initially titled as Duel Masters GT2 -God of the Trickery- , but is listed on the website now with the title of Duel Masters GT2 -Gate of the Teleport- .

The first part of the manga, Duel Masters GT -Gear of the Twin heart- , launched in August 2025, and ended in October 2025.

Shigenobu Matsumoto and Yō Kanebayashi 's Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō ( Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga launched in February 2024 and ended in March 2024. The duo then launched the Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ ( Duel Masters LOST: Reaper of the Moon) manga in August 2024, and ended it in February 2025.

The third part of the Duel Masters LOST manga, Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ , debuted in September 2025 and ended on January 1 with the announcement of a fourth part.

The net anime adaptation of Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō debuted in October 2024 and had four episodes. The anime of Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ debuted in December 2024 and ended with its fourth and final episode in February 2025.

The anime of Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ debuted on February 6 and had a four-episode streaming run.

Production on a fourth part, Duel Masters LOST ~Danzai no Shōnen~ (The Sentencing Boy), has been green-lit. The manga's fourth part, also titled Duel Masters LOST: Danzai no Shōnen , debuted on Weekly CoroCoro Comic on March 26.