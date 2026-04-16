Jun-yeol Ryu to Star in Netflix Live-Action Series Adaptation of Webtoon G'day

Image via Lehzin Comics' website

Jun-yeol Ryu has been cast as the lead in Netflix 's upcoming live-action series Outback, based on the webtoon G'day.

According to Korean entertainment news outlet Xports News, the series adapts the mystery thriller by Yong Sung Choi originally serialized on Lezhin Comics between 2015 and 2017. The story of the webtoon reads:

Having lost all contact with his sister, Shiyoung, a worried Shion sets out to see what is wrong by arriving in Australia, where his sister was staying. While staying at the share house his sister was living, he starts to sense that the people there have something to do with his missing sister.

Ryu will play Hans, a character portrayed as a villain in the original webtoon. The adaptation is expected to reinterpret the role for the live-action format.

A release date has not yet been decided.

Fans can read the English version of the webtoon on Lehzin.

Source: Xports News (Ye-eun Kim)