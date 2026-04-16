Taku Kawamura's Kawaii Kōhai ni Iwasaretai Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga launched on Kawamura's X/Twitter account in 2018, before commercial serialization in 2019

Image via Amazon © Taku Kawamura, Akita Shoten

The 172nd chapter of's(I Want My Cute Underclassman to Tell Me) manga revealed on Thursday that the manga will end in two chapters. The manga serializes a new chapter every other Thursday, so if there are no delays, the manga will end on May 14.

The manga centers on Yasu and Moriyama. Yasu is Moriyama's upperclassman, but one day decides to ask Moriyama for romantic advice regarding "a certain girl." Moriyama gives Yasu the advice he asks for, although she does it by trying to steer Yasu toward confessing to her instead, in her own passive-aggressive yet deadpan way. In the end, Yasu ends up telling Moriyama that he loves her (the "certain girl" whom Yasu was talking about was indeed Moriyama). The story follows their mutually loving relationship, although Moriyama tends to get her way by bargaining aggressively with Yasu.

Kawamura began the manga on their X/Twitter account in March 2018, and later announced in June 2019 that the manga will begin serializing in Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross (later Champion Cross website) in July 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in December 2025.

Kawamura launched the False Child ( Uso no Kodomo ) manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in November 2022, and ended it in March 2024. Square Enix published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in July 2024. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global , Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store, and Comikey published the manga digitally in English.

Kawamura ended the Kakegurui （Kakkokari） ( Kake Gurui [Temp]) manga in September 2022. The manga is a four-panel comedy spinoff of writer Homura Kawamoto and artist Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga series. The manga launched in Gangan Joker in December 2016. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume in July 2023.

Kawamura is also drawing the My Clueless First Friend ( Jijō o Shiranai Tenkōsei ga Guigui Kuru. ) manga, which started serialization in Gangan Joker magazine in June 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 23rd volume on March 21. Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English in omnibus volumes, and released the manga's eighth volume in January 2025. The company will publish the ninth volume on July 7. The manga received an anime adaptation that premiered in April 2023.

Source: Champion Cross