Black Channel Manga Switches to Weekly Coro Coro Comic Online Magazine

Manga switches with new chapter on May 17

Image via Amazon © Satoshi Kisaichi, Shogakukan

The May issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Wednesday that Satoshi Kisaichi 's Black Channel manga will publish new chapters on Shogakukan 's Weekly Coro Coro Comic online magazine beginning on May 17.

The manga's story centers on the demon Black who comes to the human world in search of content for videos. He wants to expose the hidden side of humans, games, and hobbies. Black's "high-efficiency assistant" is the camera demon Camera-chan.

Kisaichi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine in 2020 and the series is ongoing. Shogakukan published the manga's 13th volume on December 26, and will publish the 14th volume on April 28.

An anime adaptation debuted on YouTube in September 2020.

The manga is inspiring a television anime.

The Black Channel : Breaking The Wall short manga launched in Coro Coro Comics in June 2022, and it ended that August. The manga got an anime adaptation on YouTube that August.