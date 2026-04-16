Dragon Quest Smash/Grow Mobile Game Announces April 21 Worldwide Launch

Square Enix revealed in a new opening trailer for its Dragon Quest Smash/Grow mobile game on Tuesday the game will launch worldwide for iOS and Android on April 21 (April 20 PDT). Kamikaze Douga animated the below opening video.

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The game is a roguelite RPG featuring "smashing" combat where players charge special move gauges and "growing" gameplay, where players can use growth crystals to trigger blessings.

The Dragon Quest VII Reimagined game, a remake of the 2000 Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past PS1 game that is separate from the Nintendo 3DS remake, launched on February 5 for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on Windows.

The "HD-2D" remakes for Dragon Quest I & II launched on October 30 for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows. The "HD-2D" remake of the Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation game launched for Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows in November 2024.

Square Enix announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate ( Dragon Quest XII: Erabareshi Unmei no Honoo ), the newest main game installment, in May 2021.