Duel Masters Win Sequel Manga Duel Masters RX Launches on March 13

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine revealed on February 14 that Shigenobu Matsumoto will launch a sequel to his Duel Masters Win manga titled Duel Masters RX (pronounced "reverse cross") in the magazine's next issue on March 13. The prelude short introducing the manga shows Duel Masters Win protagonist Win Kirifuda entering the world of manga and meeting the franchise 's first protagonist Shobu Kirifuda.

Duel Masters Win also ended in the March issue of Monthly CoroCoro Comic . Matsumoto launched the series in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine in August 2022. Shogakukan shipped the ninth compiled book volume on December 26.

The Duel Masters Win anime premiered on TV Tokyo in September 2022.

The second part of the Duel Masters GT manga launched on Shogakukan 's Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on December 31. The new manga was initially titled as Duel Masters GT2 -God of the Trickery- , but is listed on the website now with the title of Duel Masters GT2 -Gate of the Teleport- .

The first part of the manga, Duel Masters GT -Gear of the Twin heart- , launched in August 2025, and ended in October 2025.

Shigenobu Matsumoto and Yō Kanebayashi 's Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō ( Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga launched in February 2024 and ended in March 2024. The duo then launched the Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ ( Duel Masters LOST: Reaper of the Moon) manga in August 2024, and ended it in February 2025.

The third part of the Duel Masters LOST manga, Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ , debuted in September 2025 and ended on January 1 with the announcement of a fourth part.

The net anime adaptation of Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō debuted in October 2024 and had four episodes. The anime of Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ debuted in December 2024 and ended with its fourth and final episode in February 2025.

The anime of Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ debuted on February 6 and will have a four-episode streaming run.