Splatoon 3 Game to End Regular Updates

Nintendo announced during the Grand Festival event on Sunday that the Splatoon 3 game will no longer receive regular updates. Special seasonal splatfests, such as Splatoween, Frosty Fest, Spring Fest, and Summer Nights, will still continue with returning themes. Updates for weapon adjustments will continue as well.

The in-game events Big Run, Eggstra Work, and Monthly Challenges will also continue for the near future.

The Grand Festival was a special three-day in-game event with special performances and free in-game gear that ran from September 12-15.

Nintendo of America hosted its " Splatoon World Championship 2024" tournament and " Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024" tournament on April 13-14 in Japan.

Splatoon 3 , the latest entry in Nintendo 's Splatoon shooter series, launched in September 2022. The game sold 3.45 million copies in Japan in the first three days of release.

