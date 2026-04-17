How would you rate episode 1156 of

One Piece (TV 2026) ? How would you rate episode 1157 of

One Piece (TV 2026) ?

© Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Episodes 1156 and 1157 of One Piece mark a wonderful return from break and return to form.

The crew is reunited and celebrating in the wake of their victory. This is always a good time, and no different here. It's great seeing everyone eat, drink, and make merry. I particularly enjoyed Chopper getting drunk and acting more foolish than normal. It's rare we get to see him be something other than a nervous Nelly, which made this a delight. It's fun having the otherwise more outrageous cast members react to Chopper acting out.

There's also a typical check-in with numerous characters around the world. Barto and Shank get a rather noteworthy interaction, one that ends poorly for our dear green-haired superfan. Most illuminating, though, is how much time is spent with Blackbeard and crew. Teach gets the limelight, and we spend a good deal of time with him and his crew preparing for the next phase of the hunt for the One Piece . He gets to deliver the needed exposition on what has changed, while his being in focus reminds the audience that he is the most likely candidate for Luffy's ultimate foe in the hunt for the legendary treasure. This could all change, of course, but I think we all know this titanic battle has been brewing for decades and is inching ever closer.

The animation in 1156 is fluid and stunning. There's not much action to speak of in the traditional sense, but that doesn't make the visuals any less appealing or enjoyable. Seeing all of the cast members move and emote during these extended conversations, or engage in flights of expressive joy like jumping and shooting guns in the air - it's all handled quite expertly. We have come to expect nothing less from the team at Toei , and they continue to deliver.

As 1157 opens, we are back in the thick of it. The crew is separated, and shenanigans ensue; you've seen this before, dear reader. What's fun here is the strong sense of silly adventure afoot. Once Luffy and Co. are reunited, he even shouts as much: “Let's go have an adventure!” Personally, I love this sense of return to the series earlier roots.

Elbaph evokes the familiar early outings of One Piece . I loved Wano and Egghead, don't get me wrong, but those were both rather… heavy arcs. Lots of gigantic lore reveals, dire circumstances, etc. Elbaph, as a setting, takes me back to the early chapters of One Piece , where emotive boats full of rubber monkey pirates met giant vikings and got into drinking contests. The blocky surroundings, which evoke the clear connotations of Lego, Minecraft , and other youthful creative pursuits, further reinforce this. I know that there are big, dramatic, tear-jerking moments to come, but for now, I'm soaking up the gleeful sense of exploration.

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