Supreme Court of Korea Produces Legal Education Webtoon, Animation Projects

Webtoon, motion comic episodes are scheduled for release between April-May

Image via Supreme Court of Korea YouTube Channel © Supreme Court of Korea

The Supreme Court of Korea announced on Monday the production of new legal education content, including a webtoon, moving webtoon, and animated videos aimed at the general public and students.

The webtoon project, titled Three-Day Survival with Solomon, is part of a legal education series and consists of six episodes in both webtoon and motion-comic form. The story follows a judge who falls into a coma due to overwork and is given three days to save five people using legal precedents.

Separately, an animated series titled Trial Stories with Charlie has been created for elementary school students. The series features a character who teaches children about the origins and principles of the legal system while helping resolve cases.

The webtoon and motion comic episodes are scheduled to be released between April and May on the Supreme Court of Korea's official YouTube channel, while the animated videos have already been published and will be distributed to elementary schools nationwide for educational use.

The motion-comic and animation are available on the Supreme Court of Korea's official YouTube channel.

Source: YNA (Mi-ryung Lee)