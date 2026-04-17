Yen Press Licenses 'Full Metal Panic! Family', Two A.M. at the Dining Table, N Manga, More Titles

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed six manga and three novel series for release in October.

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Keiichi Hikami, lack

See You at That Site of Grace After Work

Title:novelCreators:(story), lack (illustrations)Summary: Wataru Aida struggles with communication, yet somehow he ended up with a job in sales. His sole source of joy is playing video games, where he immerses himself in the world and studies online strategy guides alone rather than interacting with other players. However, this all changes one day when his senior coworker Reito Kashima catches him looking at a site for the game he's currently obsessed with during his lunch break—and rather than chew him out, Reito asks Wataru to help him with Elden Ring! As they adventure together across the Lands Between, both Wataru's career and his life begin to lead him down paths he never thought possible…

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Usa Haneda, U35

Title:novelCreators:(story),(illustrations)Summary: Once a week, high schooler Shiori Miyagi pays her classmate Hazuki Sendai five thousand yen for the right to make the girl follow her orders for the afternoon. Their sessions start with normal activities like snacking and chatting…until a mood strikes Miyagi, and she gives Sendai commands that veer into risky territory. No matter the order, Sendai follows, even if it means licking Miyagi's feet. Yet after half a year of engaging in this secret dynamic, neither girl calls the other a friend. So what does that make them? And with their last year of high school looming, is their relationship doomed to crumble?

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Kazuhito Minagi, PenekoR

Title:novelCreators:(story),(illustrations)Summary: In the peaceful land of Frontera, a small child wastes away in a corner of the palace. But just before she starves to death, something else awakens inside her—the consciousness of a Japanese woman named Chihiro Sagami. To keep herself alive, Chihiro works hard doing anything she can! She's adopted by a chef who assumes she's a street urchin, charges off into the forest in search of honey, and asks for udon when she gets sick. Chihiro is showered with love as she tears around the castle, where she's given the nickname “the little helper.” And thanks to this one tiny girl, Frontera slowly becomes a country where kind people's happiness is guaranteed.

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Nekomugi

Tokujo-chan: The Girls Who Brighten Your Day

Title:mangaCreator: NekomugiSummary: Have you ever met a “Tokujo-chan”? Whether it's during your commute to school, on the train to work, or even in the corner of a classroom, you can always count on those babes to bring a little titillating joy into your humdrum routine. From sugary-sweet glances to hot, casual touches that electrify, find out more about the world of Tokujo-chans in this collection of exquisite, full-color moments that's sure to fulfill your daily dose of joy!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Ohige Kamisori, Shouji Gatou, Shikidouji

Title:mangaCreators:(story), Shouji Gatou (original story),(art)Summary: It's been twenty years since that fierce final battle...Sousuke and Kaname are husband and wife, as well as loving parents to their children, Nami and Yasuto. A life of peace and quiet...is the last thing you'd ever see from this family! When you have parents like this, every day is bullets and bombs galore!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Tomoyo Kondoh

Two A.M. at the Dining Table

Title:mangaCreator: Tomoyo KondohSummary: Mom should be dead, but every day, the dining table is full…

Maria is a gyaru haunted by her mother's ghost, but the spirit who appears before her one night is…a surprisingly cute, young girl who looks like a doll!?



Image courtesy of Yen Press © kurumuakumu, nc&gm

N

Title:mangaCreators: kurumuakumu (story), nc&gm (art)Summary: The disappearance of five middle school boys. The slaughter of an elementary school class. A reckless driving accident claiming two victims. And left behind at each crime scene—the letter N. With just a single clue to their identity, rumors begin to spread of the culprit being the religious order N of urban legend. But they should have been destroyed two thousand years ago… So just what in the world is N?

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Erika Kanbara, Kazuki Ichimori

Title:mangaCreators:(original story)Summary: Wade had hoped for one of the big four elements, but he got stuck with slowpoke magic, a power that just makes things heavier! C'mon, who wants that?! Resigning himself to a life of mediocrity, Wade laments the exciting future he always longed for…until he regains the memories from his past life and realizes this isn't slowpoke magic—it's gravity magic! Armed with an understanding of physics this world hasn't yet achieved, Wade sets out to test the limits of his new powers and show everyone he's got what it takes to be a world-class adventurer!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Maki Komatsu

The Record of Fantastical Nomenclature

Title:mangaCreator: Maki KomatsuSummary: Iori Midorisawa can see invisible creatures. He used to illustrate them too, until one fateful day made him stop for good. That's when Mika, a mysterious author, commissions him for a project—to bear witness to the invisible and protect the unknown…

Source: Press release





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