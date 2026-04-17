Tokyo MX Dismisses Representative Director/Chairman Hiroshi Date Following Investigation of Power Harassment

Date also resigned as director

Image via Tokyo MX © Takashi Murakami/KaiKai Kiki Co., Ltd.

Tokyo MX

announced on Friday that it dismissed Hiroshi Date from his positions of Representative Director and Chairman during an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday. Following an internal report made last December, the company investigated Date and discovered that he had committed power harassment actions such as inappropriate conduct and remarks towards subordinates. Date then submitted a request on Thursday to resign as Director, whichapproved to be effective on April 30.

The company stated that it is considering strict disciplinary measures for management accountability and creating measures to prevent it from happening again.

Tokyo MX currently airs anime such as Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk , Hokuto no Ken -Fist of the North Star- , The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten , and The Drops of God , among others.

Sources: Tokyo MX (link 2), Gamebiz via Anime Business