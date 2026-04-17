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Shoji Kawamori's Labyrinth Anime Film Unveils English Dub Cast, Trailer (Updated)
posted on by Alex Mateo
GKIDS began streaming on Friday an English-dubbed trailer and visual for Shōji Kawamori's original animation film Labyrinth (Meikyū no Shiori):
Update: The English dub cast stars:
- Shay Rudolph as Shiori
- Jesse Inocalla as Komori
- Nicholas Leung as Suguru
- Patrick Mealey as Yamada
- Brianna Gentilella as Kirara
The film opened in Japan on January 1.
Kawamori (Macross, Aquarion, AKB0048, Arjuna) directed the anime, his first feature-length animated film not based on an existing franchise, at SANZIGEN. The original story concept was credited to the companies Slow Curve, Vector Vision, GAGA, and Fuji Television, and Slow Curve was also credited with planning and producing the project. Risa Ebata (Macross Frontier, AKB0048) designed the characters, and Taichi Hashimoto (Listeners, Gate Keepers 21) wrote the script.
Other staff members include:
- CG Supervisor: Naoya Okugawa
- Chief Animation Director: Takuya Chanohara
- Color Key Artist: Mana Watanabe
- Production Design: Barnstorm Design Labo
- Background Director: Tatsuki Ooishi, Hirofumi Morikawa
- Compositing Director of Photography: Shouko Hayashi
- Editing: Hatsumi Hidaka
- Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go
- Sound Effects: Ryūta Nakahara
- Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion
- Music Producer: Yoshio Tamamura
- Animation Producer: Hiroaki Matsuura
- Development Producer: Shōta Hozumi
- Production: Tatsumi Yoda, Yōka Matsuzaki
- Producers: Ken Teraizumi, Kazuki Ōshima, Masako Iwamoto
- Creative Producer: Taichi Hashimoto
- Planning Producer: Toshiaki Obata
Pop group Atarashii Gakkō! perform the film's theme song "Sailor, Sail On."
GKIDS describes the film:
Shiori is a typical high school student who dreams of online stardom, but struggles to capture attention. After an embarrassing video of her goes viral, she gets trapped in her smartphone and replaced by a charismatic alter ego. As the doppelganger charms the internet and devises a nefarious plot to replace mankind with brainrot, Shiori must partner with other online outcasts to stop her digital counterpart and reclaim her life in the real world.
Kawamori stated in a comment that the film was born from the idea that smartphones that people use are "another self," that accumulates data such as personal information. Kawamori added that he aimed to create an emotional, pop entertainment piece that combined song and horror.
Update: Added English dub cast and synopsis from press release.
Source: Press release
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