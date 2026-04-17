News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 12-18
posted on by Alex Mateo
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM, COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing anime; Koharu and Minato: Happy Life with My Girlfriend, The Prince’s Keeper manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing Collector's Edition BDPlease
|Shout! Studios
|US$74.98
|April 14
|Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM 4K BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$74.98
|April 14
|Ushio & Tora Complete Series BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|April 14
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|365 Days to the Wedding Graphic Novel (GN) 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 14
|Animal Crossing New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary GN 10Cite
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 14
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|April 13
|Betrothed to a Fox Demon GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 14
|Black or White GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 14
|By the Grace of the Gods GN 16Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|April 13
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Omnibus GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$24.99
|April 13
|Case Closed GN 98Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 14
|Dear Sister, I've Become a Blessed Maiden GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 14
|Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 14
|Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 14
|Don’t Hold Back, Lord Hades GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 14
|Drawing From Your Memory GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 14
|Girl Crush GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 14
|Gizmo Riser GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 14
|His Favorite GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 14
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 14
|How Do We Relationship? GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 14
|How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 20Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 14
|I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 14
|I Want to See Me in Your Eyes GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|April 14
|IDOL x IDOL STORY! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 14
|In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 14
|Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 14
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|April 13
|Kaiju No. 8: Relax GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 14
|Koharu and Minato: Happy Life with My Girlfriend GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 14
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 14
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 14
|A Man and His Cat GN 15Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|April 14
|May I Have a Taste? GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 14
|The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 14
|Mushishi Collector's Edition GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$29.99
|April 14
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 24Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 14
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|April 13
|Orient GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 14
|Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|April 14
|The Prince's Keeper GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 14
|Sacrifice of My Manly Soul GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 14
|Spider-Man: Kizuna GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 14
|Splatoon 3: Splatlands GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 14
|Tearmoon Empire GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|April 13
|To Your Eternity GN 24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 14
|True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 14
|Virgin Marriage: A Maiden Voyage into Passion's Embrace GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 14
|Wolf’s Daughter: A Werewolf’s Tale GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 14
|Working for God in a Godless World GN 5Please
|Titan
|US$13.99
|April 14
|Yaiba: Samurai Legend GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|April 14
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|365 Days to the Wedding GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|Animal Crossing New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary GN 10Cite
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 14
|Betrothed to a Fox Demon GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 14
|Black or White GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
|Case Closed GN 98Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
|Dear Sister, I've Become a Blessed Maiden GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 15
|Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 14
|Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|Don’t Hold Back, Lord Hades GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|Drawing From Your Memory GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 14
|The Fearsome Witch Teaches in Another World: Ms. Aoi's Lesson Plans GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 15
|Giant Killing GN 54Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 14
|Girl Crush GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
|Gizmo Riser GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|April 14
|His Favorite GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|How Do We Relationship? GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
|I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$11.99
|April 14
|I Want to See Me in Your Eyes GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|April 14
|IDOL x IDOL STORY! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 11Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|April 14
|In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 14
|Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|Kaiju No. 8: Relax GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
|Koharu and Minato: Happy Life with My Girlfriend GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|A Man and His Cat GN 15Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|April 14
|May I Have a Taste? GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
|The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
|Mushishi Collector's Edition GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 14
|My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 15
|My Home Hero GN 24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 14
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 24Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 14
|Orient GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 14
|Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 14
|The Prince's Keeper GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 14
|Sacrifice of My Manly Soul GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|Spider-Man: Kizuna GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
|Splatoon 3: Splatlands GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
|Starting Today, We're Childhood Friends GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 15
|To Your Eternity GN 24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 14
|True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|Virgin Marriage: A Maiden Voyage into Passion's Embrace GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|Wolf’s Daughter: A Werewolf’s Tale GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 14
|Working for God in a Godless World GN 5Please
|Titan
|US$9.99
|April 14
|Yaiba: Samurai Legend GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 14
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Agents of the Four Seasons Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 14
|Almark Novel 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 14
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 14
|Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture EX Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 14
|The Azure Sword, Slayer of Distortions Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 14
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 14
|The Bubble Love of the Mermaid Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 14
|Classroom For Heroes Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 14
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 14
|Four Child Life: The Start of Our Secret Life as Sisters! Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans: Mr. Hitoma, Will You Walk with Us Toward the Future…? Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 14
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 14
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|April 13
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 14
|Tearmoon Empire Novel 15Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|April 13
|Witches Can't Be Collared Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 14
|The World's Strongest Witch: I'm Starting My Free Life in a World Where Only I Can See the Online Strategy Guide Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 14
|You Can Have My Back: Destined Souls Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 14
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Agents of the Four Seasons Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|Almark Novel 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|Ascendance of a Bookworm: Hannelore's Fifth Year at the Royal Academy Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 13
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture EX Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|The Azure Sword, Slayer of Distortions Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|The Bubble Love of the Mermaid Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|Classroom For Heroes Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|Flung into a New World? Time to Lift the 200-Year Curse! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 16
|Four Child Life: The Start of Our Secret Life as Sisters! Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$3.99
|April 14
|The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 14
|I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 13
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 16
|A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans: Mr. Hitoma, Will You Walk with Us Toward the Future…? Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 14
|So Dearly Reckless Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 16
|A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 16
|Venus Mission: I Was an Assassin-for-Hire Who Died, Now I'm Hunting Heroes in Another World Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 16
|Witches Can't Be Collared Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|The World's Strongest Witch: I'm Starting My Free Life in a World Where Only I Can See the Online Strategy Guide Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|You Can Have My Back: Destined Souls Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 14
|Zero Damage Sword Saint: I Enrolled in a Magic School and Wound Up in a Contract with the Demon Queen Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 16
|Zilbagias the Demon Prince: How the Seventh Prince Brought Down the Kingdom Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 16
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|April 14
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 14Cite
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|April 14
|So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 16AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|April 14
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|PRAGMATA Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameCite
|CAPCOM
|US$59.99
|April 17
|Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|April 16
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.