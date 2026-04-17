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North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 12-18

posted on by Alex Mateo
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM, COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing anime; Koharu and Minato: Happy Life with My Girlfriend, The Prince’s Keeper manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing Collector's Edition BDPlease Shout! Studios US$74.98 April 14
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM 4K BDCite Crunchyroll US$74.98 April 14
Ushio & Tora Complete Series BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 April 14

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
365 Days to the Wedding Graphic Novel (GN) 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 14
Animal Crossing New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary GN 10Cite Viz Media US$11.99 April 14
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$15.99 April 13
Betrothed to a Fox Demon GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 14
Black or White GN 12Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 14
By the Grace of the Gods GN 16Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 April 13
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Omnibus GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$24.99 April 13
Case Closed GN 98Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 14
Dear Sister, I've Become a Blessed Maiden GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 14
Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 7Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 14
Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 14
Don’t Hold Back, Lord Hades GN 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 14
Drawing From Your Memory GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 14
Girl Crush GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 14
Gizmo Riser GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 April 14
His Favorite GN 14Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 14
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 14
How Do We Relationship? GN 14Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 14
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 20Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 14
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 14
I Want to See Me in Your Eyes GNPlease Tokyopop US$13.99 April 14
IDOL x IDOL STORY! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 14
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 14
Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 7Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 14
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 April 13
Kaiju No. 8: Relax GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 14
Koharu and Minato: Happy Life with My Girlfriend GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 14
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 13Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 14
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 14
A Man and His Cat GN 15Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 April 14
May I Have a Taste? GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 14
The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 14
Mushishi Collector's Edition GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$29.99 April 14
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 24Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 14
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 April 13
Orient GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 14
Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 April 14
The Prince's Keeper GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 14
Sacrifice of My Manly Soul GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 14
Spider-Man: Kizuna GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 14
Splatoon 3: Splatlands GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 14
Tearmoon Empire GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 April 13
To Your Eternity GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 14
True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 14
Virgin Marriage: A Maiden Voyage into Passion's Embrace GN 4Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 14
Wolf’s Daughter: A Werewolf’s Tale GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 14
Working for God in a Godless World GN 5Please Titan US$13.99 April 14
Yaiba: Samurai Legend GN 4Please Viz Media US$16.99 April 14

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
365 Days to the Wedding GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
Animal Crossing New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary GN 10Cite Viz Media US$10.99 April 14
Betrothed to a Fox Demon GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 14
Black or White GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
Case Closed GN 98Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
Dear Sister, I've Become a Blessed Maiden GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 15
Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 7Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 14
Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
Don’t Hold Back, Lord Hades GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
Drawing From Your Memory GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 April 14
The Fearsome Witch Teaches in Another World: Ms. Aoi's Lesson Plans GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 15
Giant Killing GN 54Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 14
Girl Crush GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
Gizmo Riser GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 April 14
His Favorite GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
How Do We Relationship? GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$11.99 April 14
I Want to See Me in Your Eyes GNPlease Tokyopop US$7.99 April 14
IDOL x IDOL STORY! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 11Please Tokyopop US$7.99 April 14
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 14
Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
Kaiju No. 8: Relax GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
Koharu and Minato: Happy Life with My Girlfriend GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
A Man and His Cat GN 15Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 April 14
May I Have a Taste? GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
Mushishi Collector's Edition GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 14
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 15
My Home Hero GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 14
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 24Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 14
Orient GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 14
Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 14
The Prince's Keeper GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 14
Sacrifice of My Manly Soul GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
Spider-Man: Kizuna GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
Splatoon 3: Splatlands GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 14
Starting Today, We're Childhood Friends GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 15
To Your Eternity GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 14
True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
Virgin Marriage: A Maiden Voyage into Passion's Embrace GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
Wolf’s Daughter: A Werewolf’s Tale GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 14
Working for God in a Godless World GN 5Please Titan US$9.99 April 14
Yaiba: Samurai Legend GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 14

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Agents of the Four Seasons Novel 6Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 14
Almark Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$16.00 April 14
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$16.00 April 14
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture EX Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 14
The Azure Sword, Slayer of Distortions Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 14
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 17Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 14
The Bubble Love of the Mermaid Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 14
Classroom For Heroes Novel 6Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 14
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey Novel 6Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 14
Four Child Life: The Start of Our Secret Life as Sisters! Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans: Mr. Hitoma, Will You Walk with Us Toward the Future…? Novel 3Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 14
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 14
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 April 13
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 14Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 14
Tearmoon Empire Novel 15Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 April 13
Witches Can't Be Collared Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 14
The World's Strongest Witch: I'm Starting My Free Life in a World Where Only I Can See the Online Strategy Guide Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 14
You Can Have My Back: Destined Souls Novel 4Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 14

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Agents of the Four Seasons Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
Almark Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
Ascendance of a Bookworm: Hannelore's Fifth Year at the Royal Academy Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 13
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture EX Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
The Azure Sword, Slayer of Distortions Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 17Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
The Bubble Love of the Mermaid Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
Classroom For Heroes Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
Flung into a New World? Time to Lift the 200-Year Curse! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 16
Four Child Life: The Start of Our Secret Life as Sisters! Novel 1Please Yen Press US$3.99 April 14
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 14
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 13
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 16
A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans: Mr. Hitoma, Will You Walk with Us Toward the Future…? Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 14Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 14
So Dearly Reckless Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 16
A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 16
Venus Mission: I Was an Assassin-for-Hire Who Died, Now I'm Hunting Heroes in Another World Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 16
Witches Can't Be Collared Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
The World's Strongest Witch: I'm Starting My Free Life in a World Where Only I Can See the Online Strategy Guide Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
You Can Have My Back: Destined Souls Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14
Zero Damage Sword Saint: I Enrolled in a Magic School and Wound Up in a Contract with the Demon Queen Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 16
Zilbagias the Demon Prince: How the Seventh Prince Brought Down the Kingdom Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 16

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 1Please Yen Press US$25.98 April 14
Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 14Cite Yen Press US$25.98 April 14
So I'm a Spider, So What? Novel 16AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$25.98 April 14

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
PRAGMATA Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameCite CAPCOM US$59.99 April 17
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$59.99 April 16


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 5-11
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