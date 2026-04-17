North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 12-18

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

Agents of the Four Seasons Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14

Almark Novel 2 Cite Yen Press US$8.99 April 14

Ascendance of a Bookworm : Hannelore's Fifth Year at the Royal Academy Novel 2 AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 13

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 9 Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14

Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture EX Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14

The Azure Sword, Slayer of Distortions Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14

Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 17 Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14

The Bubble Love of the Mermaid Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14

Classroom For Heroes Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14

The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14

Flung into a New World? Time to Lift the 200-Year Curse! Novel 4 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 16

Four Child Life : The Start of Our Secret Life as Sisters! Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$3.99 April 14

The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 13 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 14

I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic Novel 9 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 13

Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 13 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 16

A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans : Mr. Hitoma, Will You Walk with Us Toward the Future…? Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14

Reign of the Seven Spellblades Novel 14 Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 14

So Dearly Reckless Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 16

A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 10 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 16

Venus Mission : I Was an Assassin-for-Hire Who Died, Now I'm Hunting Heroes in Another World Novel 1 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 16

Witches Can't Be Collared Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14

The World's Strongest Witch: I'm Starting My Free Life in a World Where Only I Can See the Online Strategy Guide Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14

You Can Have My Back : Destined Souls Novel 4 Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 14

Zero Damage Sword Saint: I Enrolled in a Magic School and Wound Up in a Contract with the Demon Queen Novel 3 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 16