Cardfight!! Vanguard Gets New Skyride Manga

Series teases 'bond with cards'

The January issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine published the first chapter of the new Cardfight!! Vanguard Skyride manga by Makoto Taienbō on Friday.

The magazine teases the series with the line: "The stage for this series is the sky! The battle to revolutionize the card game has evolved!"

Image via Monthly Corocoro Comic's website © Makoto Taienbō, Shogakukan

Many previous Cardfight!! Vanguard manga ran in Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine, but the magazine is ending publication on April 8.

Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ , the next season of the anime, recently announced it will air on January 13.

Naoyuki Kageyama and Akira Itō 's ended their short manga titled Cardfight!! Vanguard firstDress in June. The manga launched in April, and has three total chapters. The manga is about the meeting of the characters Yu-yu Kondō and Danji Momoyama, which is different from the story of the Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime.

Kageyama and Itō launched the Cardfight!! Vanguard Turnabout manga in Monthly Bushiroad in August 2020. The manga ended in December 2022. Bushiroad published the manga's fourth digital volume on January 7. The manga is an official sequel to Itō's original Cardfight!! Vanguard manga, which ran for 12 volumes from 2010-2017. Vertical released the manga in English.

Akira Itō is credited as the original creator for the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise, and also drew the Yu-Gi-Oh! R manga.