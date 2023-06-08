Cardfight!! Vanguard firstDress Short Manga Ends

The July issue of Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine published on Thursday the final chapter of Naoyuki Kageyama and Akira Itō 's short manga titled Cardfight!! Vanguard firstDress . Kageyama drew the manga, and Itō drew the draft.

Image via Monthly Bushiroad's website © BUSHIROAD CREATIVE, Naoyuki Kageyama, Akira Itō

The manga launched in April, and has three total chapters.

The manga is about the meeting of the characters Yu-yu Kondō and Danji Momoyama, which is different from the story of the Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime.

Kageyama and Itō launched the Cardfight!! Vanguard Turnabout manga in Monthly Bushiroad in August 2020. The manga ended in December 2022. Bushiroad published the manga's fourth digital volume on January 7.

The manga is an official sequel to Itō's original Cardfight!! Vanguard manga, which ran for 12 volumes from 2010-2017. Vertical released the manga in English.

Kageyama launched the Gyakuten Saiban: Sono "Shinjitsu", Igi Ari! manga series based on the Ace Attorney anime in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in March 2016, and ended it in July 2017. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume in September 2017. Kageyama launched the Gyakuten Saiban ~Sono "Shinjitsu," Igiari!~ Gyakuten Tokkyū, Kita e manga in V Jump in September 2018. The manga's one compiled volume shipped in March 2019.

Akira Itō is credited as the original creator for the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise, and also drew the Yu-Gi-Oh! R manga.