Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ Anime Reveals Promo Video, More Cast, Opening Theme, January 13 Premiere

The official Twitter account of the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise unveiled on Tuesday a promotional video, more cast, and the January 13 premiere of Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ , the next season of the anime. The video previews the opening theme song "Kirifuda" (Trump Card) by the virtual girl group V.W.P -Virtual Witch Phenomenon-.

Image via Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise's Twitter account © Vanguard Divinez

The new cast members are:

Jun Fukuyama as Gabwelius

Eri Yukimura as Hikari Myōdō

Yūka Nishio as Nao Inabe

Reiji Kawashima as Suo Yobitsugi

Haruki Iwata as Mikoto Saito

Takumi Mano as Taizo Kiyokura

Shūta Morishima as Masanori Iseki

Amane Shindō as Megumi Okura

Toshiya Miyata , a member of the boy band Kis-My-Ft2 , will voice the main character Akina Myōdō.

The new season will premiere on January 13 on the TV Aichi , TV Tokyo , and four other channels at 8:00 a.m. JST. The anime will air on BS NTV on January 13 at 11:30 p.m. JST. The anime will also stream on Amazon Prime Video , d Anime Store , and Niconico streaming services, and on the Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel.

Bushiroad previously announced that it is planning the 10th season and beyond for the anime's current "D series."

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The D Series, which refers to both the latest product line for the card game and the anime series, was slated to continue until December 2025.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the D Series in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season is considered the third overall season of the D Series, while its second season and third seasons are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. The series' sixth season is Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ . The seventh season is slated for a mid-2024 premiere. The eighth season will debut around early 2025, and the ninth season will start around the middle of 2025.

The third season of Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress premiered on July 8.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The second season premiered in January. Crunchyroll and HIDIVE streamed the season.