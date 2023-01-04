HIDIVE Also Streams Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 2

Anime debuts on January 13

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the second season of the Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime on January 13 at 6:40 p.m. EST.

The anime will premiere on TV Aichi , TV Tokyo , the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel, Amazon Prime Video , U-NEXT , and d Anime Store in Japan on January 14. Crunchyroll will also stream the season.

Idol group Strawberry Prince will perform the second season's opening theme song "Accelerate." In addition, Strawberry Prince members Rinu and Satomi will voice the characters Reno Akai and Tenma Sakurai, respectively.

The anime's first season premiered on the TV Tokyo , TV Aichi , and TV Osaka channels on July 4. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired.

"Season 3" will premiere in July 2023.

Ryūtarō Suzuki is the series' new director, taking over from Ken Mori , who is now in a chief director position. Satoshi Nakamura is in charge of the series scripts, replacing Mori and Natsuko Takahashi . Tomokatsu Nagasaku is the character designer alongside Hiroyuki Saita , and is now also a chief animation director alongside Ga Young Park and Hatsuhi Yoshitake ( Hiroyuki Saita is no longer chief animation director). Hiroyuki Oguri is the unit animation director. Osamu Masayama is the art advisor. Yuushi Koshida is credited for 3D CG. Hikari Komiya is credited for color setting. All other main staff members return from the previous anime.

The new anime features 16 fighters chosen from all over the country to compete against each other in the Deluxe tournament.

Quily launched a new manga based on the anime titled Cardfight!! Vanguard Youth Quake in Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine in June 2022.

The first season of Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress premiered in Japan in April 2021, and it also debuted on the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel with English subtitles. Funimation , Sentai Filmworks (via HIDIVE ), Crunchyroll , and YouTube streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub of the first season debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel in July 2021.

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2021, and ended with its 13th episode in December 2021. The second season's English dub debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel in January 2022.

Bushiroad announced during the " Bushiroad TCG Strategy Presentation 2021" livestream event in September 2021 that the Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress television anime series would get a third and fourth season.

Thanks to RemGalleuSimp for the news tip.

Source: HIDIVE